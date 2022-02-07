Sefirot is a collection of Vue Components for Global Brain Design System. Components are meant to be clean, sophisticated, and scalable.
Sefirot is focused on being used within Global Brain's ecosystem. Hence, the design—UI/UX—of components is relatively fixed, and customization capability is limited. In exchange for customizability, we can create components that are more robust, dynamic, and clean.
Feel free to leverage any component within this project. You may customize components how you see fit, and perhaps some features may be valuable to you. Any suggestions, requests, or questions are welcome.
You can check out the documentation for Sefirot at https://sefirot.globalbrains.com.
We're really excited that you are interested in contributing to Sefirot. Before submitting your contribution though, please make sure to take a moment and read through the following guidelines.
Sefirot follows the official Vue Style Guide. But always remember to follow the "Golden Rule"…
Every line of code should appear to be written by a single person, no matter the number of contributors. — @mdo
$ yarn serve
Serve documentation website at http://localhost:3000.
$ yarn lint
Lint files using a rule of Standard JS.
$ yarn test
Run the tests.
$ yarn coverage
Output test coverage in
coverage directory.
Sefirot is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.