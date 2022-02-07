openbase logo
Readme

Sefirot

GitHub Actions Codecov License

Sefirot is a collection of Vue Components for Global Brain Design System. Components are meant to be clean, sophisticated, and scalable.

Sefirot is focused on being used within Global Brain's ecosystem. Hence, the design—UI/UX—of components is relatively fixed, and customization capability is limited. In exchange for customizability, we can create components that are more robust, dynamic, and clean.

Feel free to leverage any component within this project. You may customize components how you see fit, and perhaps some features may be valuable to you. Any suggestions, requests, or questions are welcome.

Documentation

You can check out the documentation for Sefirot at https://sefirot.globalbrains.com.

Contribution

We're really excited that you are interested in contributing to Sefirot. Before submitting your contribution though, please make sure to take a moment and read through the following guidelines.

Code style guide

Sefirot follows the official Vue Style Guide. But always remember to follow the "Golden Rule"…

Every line of code should appear to be written by a single person, no matter the number of contributors. — @mdo

Development

$ yarn serve

Serve documentation website at http://localhost:3000.

$ yarn lint

Lint files using a rule of Standard JS.

$ yarn test

Run the tests.

$ yarn coverage

Output test coverage in coverage directory.

License

Sefirot is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

