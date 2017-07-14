openbase logo
@glimpse/glimpse-server

by Glimpse
0.22.15 (see all)

Project Glimpse: Node Edition - Spend less time debugging and more time developing.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm (@glimpse/glimpse-server) #ProjectGlimpse

Project Glimpse: Node Edition

Glimpse is an experimental npm package that gives you in-depth insights about the client and server sides of your Node.js apps. More efficient debugging means faster development. Best of all, it’s free.

Project Glimpse: Node Edition Screenshot

Full details and documentation available at http://node.getglimpse.com.

Getting started

The easiest way to get started is to use the @glimpse/glimpse package.

If your app runs on multiple processes/services, you may want to install this package directly, along with @glimpse/glimpse-agent-node as covered in our documentation.

Package & version support

Project Glimpse: Node Edition currently supports the following:

  • Node.js version 4.0 to 8.1 (async/await is not yet supported)
  • Express.js version 4.0 to 4.15.
  • The native http module.
  • The native console module.
  • And other modules as well.
  • Complete version support details are available from our faq.

For further support targets, please open an issue with your requested module and version.

Issue reporting

If you run into any problems, please open a new issue in this repo. A member of the team will follow up with you ASAP.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

