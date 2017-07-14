Project Glimpse: Node Edition

Glimpse is an experimental npm package that gives you in-depth insights about the client and server sides of your Node.js apps. More efficient debugging means faster development. Best of all, it’s free.

Full details and documentation available at http://node.getglimpse.com.

Getting started

In your app's root directory, use npm to install Glimpse. npm install @glimpse/glimpse --save-dev Initialize Glimpse before any other require() or application logic (typically at the top of index.js or app.js). if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { require ( '@glimpse/glimpse' ).init(); } Open your app in a browser. The Glimpse HUD should now be at the bottom right of your app.

For more help, check out the detailed steps and more ways to get started.

Package & version support

Project Glimpse: Node Edition currently supports the following:

Node.js version 4.0 to 8.1 (async/await is not yet supported)

Express.js version 4.0 to 4.15.

The native http module.

module. The native console module.

module. And other modules as well.

Complete version support details are available from our faq.

For further support targets, please open an issue with your requested module and version.

Issue reporting

If you run into any problems, please open a new issue in this repo. A member of the team will follow up with you ASAP.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.