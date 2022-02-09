What can convince you:
Visit glidejs.com for documentation.
Looking for old documentation? Wiki contains archived documentation of Glide.js in version
^2.0.0.
Glide.js is an open source project licensed under the MIT license. It's completely free to use. However, it would be great if you buy me a cup of coffee once in a while to keep me awake :)
Pull-in a latest version with NPM ...
npm install @glidejs/glide
... provide
<link> to the required core stylesheet. You can also optionally add an included theme stylesheet ...
<!-- Required Core stylesheet -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/@glidejs/glide/dist/css/glide.core.min.css">
<!-- Optional Theme stylesheet -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/@glidejs/glide/dist/css/glide.theme.min.css">
... then, prepare a little bit of necessary markup ...
<div class="glide">
<div data-glide-el="track" class="glide__track">
<ul class="glide__slides">
<li class="glide__slide"></li>
<li class="glide__slide"></li>
<li class="glide__slide"></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
... and finally, initialize and mount a Glide.
import Glide from '@glidejs/glide'
new Glide('.glide').mount()
Need a few selected modules? Import and mount only what you need.
import Glide, { Controls, Breakpoints } from '@glidejs/glide/dist/glide.modular.esm'
new Glide('.glide').mount({ Controls, Breakpoints })
The issue channel is especially for improvement proposals and bug reporting. If you have implementing problems, please write on StackOverflow with glidejs tag.
Build using NPM scripts. The following scripts are available:
build:css - Outputs CSS files from SASS files.
build:js - Outputs all destination variants of the script.
build - Comprehensively builds the entire library.
test - Runs complete test suite.
lint - Lints library JavaScript files.
Copyright (c) 2014-present, Jędrzej Chałubek. Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.