@glidejs/glide

by glidejs
3.5.2 (see all)

A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92K

GitHub Stars

6.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/55
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

glide.js

Build Status

What can convince you:

  • Dependency-free. Everything included, ready for action.
  • Lightweight. Only ~23kb (~7kb gzipped) with every functionality on board.
  • Modular. Remove unused modules and drop script weight even more.
  • Extendable. Plug-in your own modules with additional functionalities.
  • Bundlers ready. Using Rollup or Webpack? We have your back.

Documentation

Visit glidejs.com for documentation.

Looking for old documentation? Wiki contains archived documentation of Glide.js in version ^2.0.0.

Donation

Glide.js is an open source project licensed under the MIT license. It's completely free to use. However, it would be great if you buy me a cup of coffee once in a while to keep me awake :)

Getting started

Pull-in a latest version with NPM ...

npm install @glidejs/glide

... provide <link> to the required core stylesheet. You can also optionally add an included theme stylesheet ...

<!-- Required Core stylesheet -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/@glidejs/glide/dist/css/glide.core.min.css">

<!-- Optional Theme stylesheet -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/@glidejs/glide/dist/css/glide.theme.min.css">

... then, prepare a little bit of necessary markup ...

<div class="glide">
  <div data-glide-el="track" class="glide__track">
    <ul class="glide__slides">
      <li class="glide__slide"></li>
      <li class="glide__slide"></li>
      <li class="glide__slide"></li>
    </ul>
  </div>
</div>

... and finally, initialize and mount a Glide.

import Glide from '@glidejs/glide'

new Glide('.glide').mount()

Need a few selected modules? Import and mount only what you need.

import Glide, { Controls, Breakpoints } from '@glidejs/glide/dist/glide.modular.esm'

new Glide('.glide').mount({ Controls, Breakpoints })

Contributing

The issue channel is especially for improvement proposals and bug reporting. If you have implementing problems, please write on StackOverflow with glidejs tag.

Browser Support

  • IE 11+
  • Edge
  • Chrome 10+
  • Firefox 10+
  • Opera 15+
  • Safari 5.1+
  • Safari iOS 9+

Building

Build using NPM scripts. The following scripts are available:

  • build:css - Outputs CSS files from SASS files.
  • build:js - Outputs all destination variants of the script.
  • build - Comprehensively builds the entire library.
  • test - Runs complete test suite.
  • lint - Lints library JavaScript files.

Credits

License

Copyright (c) 2014-present, Jędrzej Chałubek. Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ilias PapoutsidisAthens, Greece35 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Zura GabieviRustavi, Georgia5 Ratings0 Reviews
Web Developer as Singular
January 24, 2021
FloKarlsruhe, Germany32 Ratings0 Reviews
Web is passion | Design and coding enthusiast
December 17, 2020
Frank Esteban11 Ratings0 Reviews
November 25, 2020
Performant
Renan Decamps37 Ratings0 Reviews
August 17, 2020

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
887K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
ts
tiny-sliderVanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
49K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
sc
slick-carouselthe last carousel you'll ever need
GitHub Stars
27K
Weekly Downloads
637K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
72
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
flickity:leaves: Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 19 Alternatives

