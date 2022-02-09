Glide.js is a dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more

What can convince you:

Dependency-free . Everything included, ready for action.

. Everything included, ready for action. Lightweight. Only ~23kb (~7kb gzipped) with every functionality on board.

with every functionality on board. Modular . Remove unused modules and drop script weight even more.

. Remove unused modules and drop script weight even more. Extendable . Plug-in your own modules with additional functionalities.

. Plug-in your own modules with additional functionalities. Bundlers ready. Using Rollup or Webpack? We have your back.

Documentation

Visit glidejs.com for documentation.

Looking for old documentation? Wiki contains archived documentation of Glide.js in version ^2.0.0 .

Getting started

Pull-in a latest version with NPM ...

npm install @glidejs/glide

... provide <link> to the required core stylesheet. You can also optionally add an included theme stylesheet ...

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/@glidejs/glide/dist/css/glide.core.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/@glidejs/glide/dist/css/glide.theme.min.css" >

... then, prepare a little bit of necessary markup ...

< div class = "glide" > < div data-glide-el = "track" class = "glide__track" > < ul class = "glide__slides" > < li class = "glide__slide" > </ li > < li class = "glide__slide" > </ li > < li class = "glide__slide" > </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ div >

... and finally, initialize and mount a Glide.

import Glide from '@glidejs/glide' new Glide( '.glide' ).mount()

Need a few selected modules? Import and mount only what you need.

import Glide, { Controls, Breakpoints } from '@glidejs/glide/dist/glide.modular.esm' new Glide( '.glide' ).mount({ Controls, Breakpoints })

Contributing

The issue channel is especially for improvement proposals and bug reporting. If you have implementing problems, please write on StackOverflow with glidejs tag.

Browser Support

IE 11+

Edge

Chrome 10+

Firefox 10+

Opera 15+

Safari 5.1+

Safari iOS 9+

Building

Build using NPM scripts. The following scripts are available:

build:css - Outputs CSS files from SASS files.

- Outputs CSS files from SASS files. build:js - Outputs all destination variants of the script.

- Outputs all destination variants of the script. build - Comprehensively builds the entire library.

- Comprehensively builds the entire library. test - Runs complete test suite.

- Runs complete test suite. lint - Lints library JavaScript files.

License

Copyright (c) 2014-present, Jędrzej Chałubek. Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.