A minimal base library intended for the BuckleScript/Reason ecosystem. Uses Reasonable conventions and is easily consumed via npm.
Mostly undocumented and untested. Prone to change without warning. Use at your own risk.
"a" |> String.concat("b") == "ab"
npm install --save @glennsl/rebase
Then add
@glennsl/rebase to
bs-dependencies in your
bsconfig.json:
{
...
"bs-dependencies": ["@glennsl/rebase"]
}
For the moment, please see Rebase.rei. There's not many doc comments yet, but most functions should be pretty self-explanatory.