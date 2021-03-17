A minimal base library intended for the BuckleScript/Reason ecosystem. Uses Reasonable conventions and is easily consumed via npm.

Status

Mostly undocumented and untested. Prone to change without warning. Use at your own risk.

Project Goals

Cross-platform

Compile to efficient JavaScript code

Compile to readable JavaScript code

Design Principles

JS first

No platform-specific APIs exposed

Prefer piped form, e.g. "a" |> String.concat("b") == "ab"

The subject of functions in type-wrapping modules should always be t

Enforce common patterns using module signatures

Installation

npm install --save @glennsl/rebase

Then add @glennsl/rebase to bs-dependencies in your bsconfig.json :

{ ... "bs-dependencies" : [ "@glennsl/rebase" ] }

Documentation

For the moment, please see Rebase.rei. There's not many doc comments yet, but most functions should be pretty self-explanatory.