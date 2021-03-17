openbase logo
reb

@glennsl/rebase

by Glenn Slotte
0.2.2 (see all)

A minimal base library for Reason

Documentation
280

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

re:base

A minimal base library intended for the BuckleScript/Reason ecosystem. Uses Reasonable conventions and is easily consumed via npm.

Status

Mostly undocumented and untested. Prone to change without warning. Use at your own risk.

Project Goals

  • Cross-platform
  • Compile to efficient JavaScript code
  • Compile to readable JavaScript code

Design Principles

  • JS first
  • No platform-specific APIs exposed
  • Prefer piped form, e.g. "a" |> String.concat("b") == "ab"
  • The subject of functions in type-wrapping modules should always be t
  • Enforce common patterns using module signatures

Installation

npm install --save @glennsl/rebase

Then add @glennsl/rebase to bs-dependencies in your bsconfig.json:

{
  ...
  "bs-dependencies": ["@glennsl/rebase"]
}

Documentation

For the moment, please see Rebase.rei. There's not many doc comments yet, but most functions should be pretty self-explanatory.

