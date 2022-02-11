Compositional JSON encode/decode library for BuckleScript.
The Decode module in particular provides a basic set of decoder functions to be composed into more complex decoders. A
decoder is a function that takes a
Js.Json.t and either returns a value of the desired type if successful or raises a
DecodeError exception if not. Other functions accept a decoder and produce another decoder. Like
array, which when
given a decoder for type
t will return a decoder that tries to produce a value of type
t array. So to decode an
int array you combine
Json.Decode.int with
Json.Decode.array into
Json.Decode.(array int). An array of arrays of
ints?
Json.Decode.(array (array int)). Dict containing arrays of ints?
Json.Decode.(dict (array int)).
type line = {
start: point,
end_: point,
thickness: option(int)
}
and point = {
x: int,
y: int
};
module Decode = {
let point = json =>
Json.Decode.{
x: json |> field("x", int),
y: json |> field("y", int)
};
let line = json =>
Json.Decode.{
start: json |> field("start", point),
end_: json |> field("end", point),
thickness: json |> optional(field("thickness", int))
};
};
let data = {| {
"start": { "x": 1, "y": -4 },
"end": { "x": 5, "y": 8 }
} |};
let line = data |> Json.parseOrRaise
|> Decode.line;
NOTE:
Json.Decode.{ ... } creates an ordinary record, but also opens the
Json.Decode module locally, within the
scope delimited by the curly braces, so we don't have to qualify the functions we use from it, like
field,
int and
optional here. You can also use
Json.Decode.( ... ) to open the module locally within the parentheses, if you're not
creating a record.
See examples for more.
npm install --save @glennsl/bs-json
Then add
@glennsl/bs-json to
bs-dependencies in your
bsconfig.json:
{
...
"bs-dependencies": ["@glennsl/bs-json"]
}
For the moment, please see the interface files:
If you look at the type signature of
Json.Decode.array, for example, you'll see it takes an
'a decoder and returns an
'a array decoder.
'a decoder is just an alias for
Js.Json.t -> 'a, so if we expand the type signature of
array
we'll get
(Js.Json.t -> 'a) -> Js.Json.t -> 'a array. We can now see that it is a function that takes a decoder and
returns a function, itself a decoder. Applying the
int decoder to
array will give us an
int array decoder, a
function
Js.Json.t -> int array.
If you've written a function that takes just
Js.Json.t and returns user-defined types of your own, you've already been
writing composable decoders! Let's look at
Decode.point from the example above:
let point = json => {
open! Json.Decode;
{
x: json |> field("x", int),
y: json |> field("y", int)
};
};
This is a function
Js.Json.t -> point, or a
point decoder. So if we'd like to decode an array of points, we can just
pass it to
Json.Decode.array to get a
point array decoder in return.
To write a decoder builder like
Json.Decode.array we need to take another decoder as an argument, and thanks to
currying we just need to apply it where we'd otherwise use a fixed decoder. Say we want to be able to decode both
int points and
float points. First we'd have to parameterize the type:
type point('a) = {
x: 'a,
y: 'a
}
Then we can change our
point function from above to take and use a decoder argument:
let point = (decodeNumber, json) => {
open! Json.Decode;
{
x: json |> field("x", decodeNumber),
y: json |> field("y", decodeNumber)
};
};
And if we wish we can now create aliases for each variant:
let intPoint = point(Json.Decode.int);
let floatPoint = point(Json.Decode.float);
Encoders work exactly the same way, just in reverse.
'a encoder is just an alias for
'a -> Js.Json.t, and this also
transfers to composition:
'a encoder -> 'a array encoder expands to
('a -> Js.Json.t) -> 'a array -> Js.Json.t.
This work is dual-licensed under LGPL 3.0 and MPL 2.0. You can choose between one of them if you use this work.
Please see LICENSE.LGPL-3.0 and LICENSE.MPL-2.0 for the full text of each license.
SPDX-License-Identifier: LGPL-3.0 OR MPL-2.0
Encode.list to be stack-safe and much faster.
Json.Decode.id
arrayOf encoder
dict encoder to
jsonDict
dict encoder that takes an additional encoder argument used to encode the contained values, and so it's consistent with the respective
dict decoder.
bs-platform peer dependency to 5.0.4 to stop the compiler's complaining.
Js.Date.toJSON with
Js.Date.toJSONUsafe, which is exactly the same, just to avoid deprecation warnings for end users (Thanks Bob!)
bs-platform >= 4.0.2
Json.Decode.boolean,
Json.Encode.boolean,
Json.Encode.booleanArray
bs-platform >= 3.0.0
Json.Decode.boolean,
Json.Encode.boolean,
Json.Encode.booleanArray
Json.Encode.boolArray
Json.Encode.char and
Json.Decode.char
reasonml-community/bs-json to
glennsl/bs-json
bs-json to
@glennsl/bs-json
Json.Encoder.array with
Json.Encode.arrayOf renamed to
array. Deprecated
arrayOf alias.
Json.parse,
Json.parseOrRaise,
Json.stringify
date encoder and decoder
tuple2/
tuple3/
tuple4 encoders and decoders
Json.Encode.bool
Json.Encode.pair
Json.Encode.withDefault
Json.Encode.nullable
Json.Encode.arrayOf
Json.Encode.jsonArray as replacement for
Json.Encode.array
Json.Encode.array
Json.Decode.pair
Json.Encode.list
Json.Encode.object_ to
Json.Encode.dict
Json.Encode.object_ taking a list of properties instead of a Json.Dict.t as before