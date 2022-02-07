Glaze monorepo

Packages providing the JavaScript/TypeScript implementation of the Glaze ecosystem.

Installation

This monorepo uses Yarn workspaces, make sure to install it first if you don't already have it.

yarn install to install the dependencies yarn build to build all the packages

Additional scripts

yarn lint to run the linter in all packages

to run the linter in all packages yarn test to run tests in all packages

to run tests in all packages yarn docs to generate API documentation

Packages

Maintainers

Paul Le Cam (@paullecam)

License

Dual licensed under MIT and Apache 2