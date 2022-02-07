openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@glazed/did-datastore

by ceramicstudio
0.2.1 (see all)

Developer suite for building Ceramic applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Glaze monorepo

Packages providing the JavaScript/TypeScript implementation of the Glaze ecosystem.

Installation

This monorepo uses Yarn workspaces, make sure to install it first if you don't already have it.

  1. yarn install to install the dependencies
  2. yarn build to build all the packages

Additional scripts

  • yarn lint to run the linter in all packages
  • yarn test to run tests in all packages
  • yarn docs to generate API documentation

Packages

NameDescriptionVersion
Runtime libraries
@glazed/tile-loaderBatching and caching for Ceramic streamsnpm version
@glazed/datamodelAliases for Ceramic stream referencesnpm version
@glazed/did-datastoreAssociate data records to a DIDnpm version
Developer tools
@glazed/devtoolsDevelopment tools librarynpm version
@glazed/cliCLInpm version
Internal libraries
@glazed/constantsShared constantsnpm version
@glazed/did-datastore-modelDataModel for the DID DataStorenpm version
@glazed/typesShared typesnpm version
Jest environments
jest-environment-ceramicCeramic environment for Jest testsnpm version
jest-environment-glazeGlaze environment for Jest testsnpm version

Maintainers

License

Dual licensed under MIT and Apache 2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial