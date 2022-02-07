Packages providing the JavaScript/TypeScript implementation of the Glaze ecosystem.
This monorepo uses Yarn workspaces, make sure to install it first if you don't already have it.
yarn install to install the dependencies
yarn build to build all the packages
yarn lint to run the linter in all packages
yarn test to run tests in all packages
yarn docs to generate API documentation
|Name
|Description
|Version
|Runtime libraries
@glazed/tile-loader
|Batching and caching for Ceramic streams
@glazed/datamodel
|Aliases for Ceramic stream references
@glazed/did-datastore
|Associate data records to a DID
|Developer tools
@glazed/devtools
|Development tools library
@glazed/cli
|CLI
|Internal libraries
@glazed/constants
|Shared constants
@glazed/did-datastore-model
|DataModel for the DID DataStore
@glazed/types
|Shared types
|Jest environments
jest-environment-ceramic
|Ceramic environment for Jest tests
jest-environment-glaze
|Glaze environment for Jest tests