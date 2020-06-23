openbase logo
@gitterhq/handlebars-loader

by Paul Carduner
1.2.0-a (see all)

A handlebars template loader for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21

GitHub Stars

525

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

handlebars-loader

A handlebars template loader for webpack.

Handlebars 4 now supported

Installation

npm i handlebars-loader --save

General Usage

webpack configuration

{
  ...
  module: {
    rules: [
      ...
      { test: /\.handlebars$/, loader: "handlebars-loader" }
    ]
  }
}

Your JS making use of the templates

var template = require("./file.handlebars");
// => returns file.handlebars content as a template function

Details

The loader resolves partials and helpers automatically. They are looked up relative to the current directory (this can be modified with the rootRelative option) or as a module if you prefix with $.

A file "/folder/file.handlebars".
{{> partial}} will reference "/folder/partial.handlebars".
{{> ../partial}} will reference "/partial.handlebars".
{{> $module/partial}} will reference "/folder/node_modules/module/partial.handlebars".
{{helper}} will reference the helper "/folder/helper.js" if this file exists.
{{[nested/helper] 'helper parameter'}} will reference the helper "/folder/nested/helper.js" if this file exists, passes 'helper parameter' as first parameter to helper.
{{../helper}} {{$module/helper}} are resolved similarly to partials.

The following query (or config) options are supported:

  • helperDirs: Defines additional directories to be searched for helpers. Allows helpers to be defined in a directory and used globally without relative paths. You must surround helpers in subdirectories with brackets (Handlerbar helper identifiers can't have forward slashes without this). See example
  • runtime: Specify the path to the handlebars runtime library. Defaults to look under the local handlebars npm module, i.e. handlebars/runtime.
  • extensions: Searches for templates with alternate extensions. Defaults are .handlebars, .hbs, and '' (no extension).
  • inlineRequires: Defines a regex that identifies strings within helper/partial parameters that should be replaced by inline require statements. Note: For this to work, you'll have to disable the esModule Option in the corresponding file-loader entry in your webpack config.
  • rootRelative: When automatically resolving partials and helpers, use an implied root path if none is present. Default = ./. Setting this to be empty effectively turns off automatically resolving relative handlebars resources for items like {{helper}}. {{./helper}} will still resolve as expected.
  • knownHelpers: Array of helpers that are registered at runtime and should not explicitly be required by webpack. This helps with interoperability for libraries like Thorax helpers.
  • exclude: Defines a regex that will exclude paths from resolving. This can be used to prevent helpers from being resolved to modules in the node_modules directory.
  • debug: Shows trace information to help debug issues (e.g. resolution of helpers).
  • partialDirs: Defines additional directories to be searched for partials. Allows partials to be defined in a directory and used globally without relative paths. See example
  • ignorePartials: Prevents partial references from being fetched and bundled. Useful for manually loading partials at runtime.
  • ignoreHelpers: Prevents helper references from being fetched and bundled. Useful for manually loading helpers at runtime.
  • precompileOptions: Options passed to handlebars precompile. See the Handlebars.js documentation for more information.
  • config: Tells the loader where to look in the webpack config for configurations for this loader. Defaults to handlebarsLoader.
  • config.partialResolver You can specify a function to use for resolving partials. To do so, add to your webpack config:
    handlebarsLoader: {
    partialResolver: function(partial, callback){
        // should pass the partial's path on disk
        // to the callback. Callback accepts (err, locationOnDisk)
    }
}
  • config.helperResolver You can specify a function to use for resolving helpers. To do so, add to your webpack config:
    ```js
handlebarsLoader: {
    helperResolver: function(helper, callback){
        // should pass the helper's path on disk
        // to the callback if one was found for the given parameter.
        // Callback accepts (err, locationOnDisk)
        // Otherwise just call the callback without any arguments
    }
}
```
    See webpack documentation for more information regarding loaders.

Full examples

See the examples folder in this repo. The examples are fully runnable and demonstrate a number of concepts (using partials and helpers) -- just run webpack in that directory to produce dist/bundle.js in the same folder, open index.html.

Change Log

See the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license)

