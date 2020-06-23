A handlebars template loader for webpack.
Handlebars 4 now supported
npm i handlebars-loader --save
{
...
module: {
rules: [
...
{ test: /\.handlebars$/, loader: "handlebars-loader" }
]
}
}
var template = require("./file.handlebars");
// => returns file.handlebars content as a template function
The loader resolves partials and helpers automatically. They are looked up relative to the current directory (this can be modified with the
rootRelative option) or as a module if you prefix with
$.
A file "/folder/file.handlebars".
{{> partial}} will reference "/folder/partial.handlebars".
{{> ../partial}} will reference "/partial.handlebars".
{{> $module/partial}} will reference "/folder/node_modules/module/partial.handlebars".
{{helper}} will reference the helper "/folder/helper.js" if this file exists.
{{[nested/helper] 'helper parameter'}} will reference the helper "/folder/nested/helper.js" if this file exists, passes 'helper parameter' as first parameter to helper.
{{../helper}} {{$module/helper}} are resolved similarly to partials.
The following query (or config) options are supported:
handlebars/runtime.
esModule Option in the corresponding file-loader entry in your webpack config.
./. Setting this to be empty effectively turns off automatically resolving relative handlebars resources for items like
{{helper}}.
{{./helper}} will still resolve as expected.
node_modules directory.
handlebarsLoader.
handlebarsLoader: {
partialResolver: function(partial, callback){
// should pass the partial's path on disk
// to the callback. Callback accepts (err, locationOnDisk)
}
}
See
```js
handlebarsLoader: {
helperResolver: function(helper, callback){
// should pass the helper's path on disk
// to the callback if one was found for the given parameter.
// Callback accepts (err, locationOnDisk)
// Otherwise just call the callback without any arguments
}
}
```
webpack documentation for more information regarding loaders.
See the examples folder in this repo. The examples are fully runnable and demonstrate a number of concepts (using partials and helpers) -- just run
webpack in that directory to produce
dist/bundle.js in the same folder, open index.html.
See the CHANGELOG.md file.