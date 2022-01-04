Generate changelog for repositories using gitmoji commits convention.
Make sure you have npx installed (
npx is shipped by default since npm
5.2.0)
Run the following command at the root of your project and answer questions.
gitmoji-changelog uses a preset system to handle different type of project. The preset used by default is the Node.js one that look for project's information in the
package.json file.
with npx:
npx gitmoji-changelog
with npm:
npm install -g gitmoji-changelog
cd my-project
gitmoji-changelog
It exists a generic preset that works for every kind of project. It looks for information in a
.gitmoji-changelogrc file at the root of your project. This file must contain three mandatory properties:
name,
description and
version.
.gitmoji-changelogrc:
{
"project": {
"name": "gitmoji-changelog",
"description": "A changelog generator for gitmoji 😜",
"version": "2.0.1"
}
}
You can change the preset used by
gitmoji-changelog with the preset option.
npx gitmoji-changelog --preset generic
👉 The full documentation is available here.
👤 Yvonnick FRIN (https://yvonnickfrin.dev)
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!
You also can add a badge in the README.md of your repository to promote
gitmoji-changelog. All you need is to copy/past the code below:
[![gitmoji-changelog](https://img.shields.io/badge/Changelog-gitmoji-brightgreen.svg)](https://github.com/frinyvonnick/gitmoji-changelog)
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Yvonnick FRIN
💻
|
Benjamin Petetot
💻
|
Fabien JUIF
💻
|
Baptiste Gauduchon
💻
|
Franck Abgrall
💻
|
quentinncl
💻
|
Logan HAUSPIE
💻
|
Guillaume Membré
💻
|
Yann Bertrand
💻
|
s n
💻
|
Mathieu TUDISCO
💻
|
Charles-Henri GUERIN
💻
|
Florent Berthelot
💻
|
Emmanuel DEMEY
💻
|
Christopher Kade
📝
|
Rodion Martynov
📖
|
Daniel Tamkin
📖
|
Erno Salo
📖
|
Mark Lyck
💻
|
Lukáš Horák
💻
|
Julien WITTOUCK
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Copyright © 2020 Yvonnick FRIN (https://github.com/frinyvonnick).
This project is MIT licensed.
