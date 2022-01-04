Generate changelog for repositories using gitmoji commits convention.

🚀 Usage

Make sure you have npx installed ( npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0 )

Run the following command at the root of your project and answer questions. gitmoji-changelog uses a preset system to handle different type of project. The preset used by default is the Node.js one that look for project's information in the package.json file.

with npx:

npx gitmoji-changelog

with npm:

npm install -g gitmoji-changelog cd my-project gitmoji-changelog

It exists a generic preset that works for every kind of project. It looks for information in a .gitmoji-changelogrc file at the root of your project. This file must contain three mandatory properties: name , description and version .

.gitmoji-changelogrc:

{ "project" : { "name" : "gitmoji-changelog" , "description" : "A changelog generator for gitmoji 😜" , "version" : "2.0.1" } }

You can change the preset used by gitmoji-changelog with the preset option.

npx gitmoji-changelog --preset generic

📖 Documentation

👉 The full documentation is available here.

✍ Author

👤 Yvonnick FRIN (https://yvonnickfrin.dev)

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check issues page. You can also take a look at our contributing guide.

🙏 Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

You also can add a badge in the README.md of your repository to promote gitmoji-changelog . All you need is to copy/past the code below:

[ ![gitmoji-changelog ]( https://img.shields.io/badge/Changelog-gitmoji-brightgreen.svg )]( https://github.com/frinyvonnick/gitmoji-changelog )

It will add this badge:

✨ Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Yvonnick FRIN (https://github.com/frinyvonnick).

This project is MIT licensed.

