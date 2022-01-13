github1s

One second to read GitHub code with VS Code.

Usage

Just add 1s after github and press Enter in the browser address bar for any repository you want to read.

For example, try it on the VS Code repo:

https://github1s.com/microsoft/vscode

For browser extensions, see Third-party Related Projects.

Or save the following code snippet as a bookmarklet, you can use it to quickly switch between github.com and github1s.com (GitHub markdown doesn't allow js links, so just copy it into a bookmark).

javascript: window .location.href = window .location.href.replace( /github(1s)?.com/ , function ( match, p1 ) { return p1 ? 'github.com' : 'github1s.com' })

Develop in the cloud

To edit files, run Docker containers, create pull requests and more, click the "Develop your project on Gitpod" button in the status bar. You can also open the Command Palette (default shortcut Ctrl+Shift+P ) and choose GitHub1s: Edit files in Gitpod .

Documentation

Enabling Private Repositories

If you want to view non-public repositories, you need to add an OAuth token. The token is stored only in your browser, and only send to GitHub when fetching your repository's files. Click on the icon near the bottom of the left-hand row of icons, and the dialog box will prompt you for it, and even take you to your GitHub settings page to generate one, if needed.

Screenshots

Development

Cloud-based development

You can start an online development environment with Gitpod by clicking the following button:

Local development

git clone git@github.com:conwnet/github1s.git cd github1s yarn yarn watch yarn serve

Local development with full VS Code build

You need these prerequisites (the same ones as for VS Code) for development with full VS Code build. Please make sure you could build VS Code locally before the watch mode.

To verify the build:

cd github1s yarn build:vscode

After the inital successful build, you could use the watch mode:

cd github1s yarn yarn watch-with-vscode yarn serve

... or ... VS Code + Docker Development

You can use the VS Code plugin Remote-Containers Dev Container to use a Docker container as a development environment.

Install the Remote-Containers plugin in VS Code & Docker Open the Command Palette (default shortcut Ctrl+Shift+P ) and choose Remote-Containers: Clone Repository in Container Volume... Enter the repo, in this case https://github.com/conwnet/github1s.git or your forked repo Pick either, Create a unique volume or Create a new volume Now VS Code will create the docker container and connect to the new container so you can use this as a fully setup environment! Open a new VS Code Terminal, then you can run the yarn commands listed above.

yarn yarn watch yarn serve

Format all codes

yarn format

It uses prettier to format all possible codes.

Build

yarn yarn build

Feedback

If something is not working, create an issue

If you have a question, discuss on gitter

