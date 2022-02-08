@github/webauthn-json is a client-side Javascript library that serves as convenience wrapper for the the WebAuthn API by encoding binary data using base64url (also known as "websafe" or "urlsafe" base64).

The WebAuthn API itself takes input and output values that look almost like JSON, except that binary data is represented as ArrayBuffer s. Using webauthn-json allows the data to be sent from/to the server as normal JSON without any custom client-side processing. Hopefully this will be possible directly in the browser some day, but we're here for you until then.

Usage

Replace calls to navigator.credentials.create() with create() , and navigator.credentials.get() with get() . Encode/decode binary values on the server as base64url.

Example

Install using:

npm install --save @github/webauthn-json

Then:

import { create } from "@github/webauthn-json" ; const request = fetch( "..." ); async createCredential() { const response = await create(( await request).json()); await fetch( "..." , { method: "POST" , body: JSON .stringify(response) }); }

See here for fully working client-side demo code.

API

function create ( requestJSON: JSON ): Promise < JSON > ; function get ( requestJSON: JSON ): Promise < JSON > ; function supported ( ): boolean ;

Schema

There are are several ways to encode JSON with binary fields. @github/webauthn-json focuses on one simple approach: converting the known structure using a simple (custom) schema format. @github/webauthn-json uses a few tricks for a compact schema encoding: the main build is about ≈1KB when minified and gzipped (although we publish unminified builds).

Right now, we only convert fields explicitly known to be used by the WebAuthn API. This means that you'll have to update to a newer version of this library if you want to use new fields in the future.

To print the current schema, run:

npx @github/webauthn-json schema

Extensions

Modern browsers generally only support — and most sites only need to use — a small number of extensions. To save code size, @github/webauthn-json only includes the following extensions by default:

appid

appidExclude

credProps

In addition, we handle the following info (that is not technically part of extensions):

transports (on a public key credential)

If you need to convert additional input or output extensions, use createExtended() and getExtended() from @github/webauthn-json/extended .

Contributions