openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@github/webauthn-json

by github
0.5.7 (see all)

🔏 A small WebAuthn API wrapper that translates to/from pure JSON using base64url.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.8K

GitHub Stars

416

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@github/webauthn-json

@github/webauthn-json is a client-side Javascript library that serves as convenience wrapper for the the WebAuthn API by encoding binary data using base64url (also known as "websafe" or "urlsafe" base64).

The WebAuthn API itself takes input and output values that look almost like JSON, except that binary data is represented as ArrayBuffers. Using webauthn-json allows the data to be sent from/to the server as normal JSON without any custom client-side processing. Hopefully this will be possible directly in the browser some day, but we're here for you until then.

Usage

  1. Replace calls to navigator.credentials.create() with create(), and navigator.credentials.get() with get().
  2. Encode/decode binary values on the server as base64url.

Example

Install using:

npm install --save @github/webauthn-json

Then:

import { create } from "@github/webauthn-json";

const request = fetch("...");
async createCredential() {
  const response = await create((await request).json());
  await fetch("...", {
    method: "POST",
    body: JSON.stringify(response)
  });
}

See here for fully working client-side demo code.

API

function create(requestJSON: JSON): Promise<JSON>;
function get(requestJSON: JSON): Promise<JSON>;
function supported(): boolean;

Schema

There are are several ways to encode JSON with binary fields. @github/webauthn-json focuses on one simple approach: converting the known structure using a simple (custom) schema format. @github/webauthn-json uses a few tricks for a compact schema encoding: the main build is about ≈1KB when minified and gzipped (although we publish unminified builds).

Right now, we only convert fields explicitly known to be used by the WebAuthn API. This means that you'll have to update to a newer version of this library if you want to use new fields in the future.

To print the current schema, run:

npx @github/webauthn-json schema

Extensions

Modern browsers generally only support — and most sites only need to use — a small number of extensions. To save code size, @github/webauthn-json only includes the following extensions by default:

In addition, we handle the following info (that is not technically part of extensions):

If you need to convert additional input or output extensions, use createExtended() and getExtended() from @github/webauthn-json/extended.

Contributions

The scope of @github/webauthn-json is fairly small — it's essentially feature-complete. However, we're happy to accept issues or pull requests that address the core goal of the project!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial