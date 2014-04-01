Formats a timestamp as a localized string or as relative text that auto-updates in the user's browser.
This allows the server to cache HTML fragments containing dates and lets the browser choose how to localize the displayed time according to the user's preferences. For example, the server may have cached the following generated markup:
<local-time datetime="2014-04-01T16:30:00-08:00">
April 1, 2014 4:30pm
</local-time>
Every visitor is served the same markup from the server's cache. When it reaches the browser, the custom
local-time JavaScript localizes the element's text into the local timezone and formatting.
<local-time datetime="2014-04-01T16:30:00-08:00">
1 Apr 2014 21:30
</local-time>
Dates are displayed before months, and a 24-hour clock is used, according to the user's browser settings.
If the browser's JavaScript is disabled, the default text served in the cached markup is still displayed.
Available on npm as @github/time-elements.
$ npm install @github/time-elements
This component provides three custom subtypes of the standard HTML
<time> element. All custom time elements MUST have a
datetime attribute set to an ISO 8601 formatted timestamp.
A relative time-ago-in-words description can be generated by using the
relative-time element extension.
Add a
<relative-time> element to your markup. Provide a default formatted date as the element's text content (e.g. April 1, 2014).
<relative-time datetime="2014-04-01T16:30:00-08:00">
April 1, 2014
</relative-time>
Depending on how far in the future this is being viewed, the element's text will be replaced with one of the following formats:
So, a relative date phrase is used for up to a month and then the actual date is shown.
You can use
time-until to always display a relative date that's in the future. It operates much like
<relative-time>, except in the reverse, with past events shown as
just now and future events always showing as relative:
Add a
<time-until> element to your markup. Provide a default formatted date as the element's text content (e.g. April 1, 2024).
<time-until datetime="2024-04-01T16:30:00-08:00">
April 1, 2024
</time-until>
An always relative time-ago-in-words description can be generated by using the
time-ago element extension. This is similar to the
relative-time extension. However, this will never switch to displaying the date. It strictly shows relative date phrases, even after a month has passed.
<time-ago datetime="2012-04-01T16:30:00-08:00">
April 1, 2014
</time-ago>
For example, if this markup is viewed two years in the future, the element's text will read
2 years ago.
The optional
format="micro" attribute shortens the descriptions to 1m, 1h, 1d, 1y.
<time-ago datetime="2012-04-01T16:30:00-08:00" format="micro">
April 1, 2014
</time-ago>
This custom time extension is useful for formatting a date and time in the user's preferred locale format.
<local-time datetime="2014-04-01T16:30:00-08:00"
month="short"
day="numeric"
year="numeric"
hour="numeric"
minute="numeric">
April 1, 2014 4:30PM PDT
</local-time>
When this markup is viewed in a CDT timezone, it will show
Apr 1, 2014 6:30PM. If it's viewed in a browser with European date preferences, it will read
1 Apr 2014 18:30.
|Attribute
|Options
|Description
datetime
|ISO 8601 date
|Required date of element
2014-06-01T13:05:07Z
year
|2-digit, numeric
|Format year as
14 or
2014
month
|short, long
|Format month as
Jun or
June
day
|2-digit, numeric
|Format day as
01 or
1
weekday
|short, long
|Format weekday as
Sun or
Sunday
hour
|2-digit, numeric
|Format hour as
01 or
1
minute
|2-digit, numeric
|Format minute as
05 or
5
second
|2-digit, numeric
|Format second as
07 or
7
time-zone-name
|short, long
|Display time zone as
GMT+1 or by its full name
Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.
Most of this implementation is based on Basecamp's local_time component. Thanks to @javan for open sourcing that work and allowing for others to build on top of it.
@rmm5t's jquery-timeago is one of the old time-ago-in-words JS plugins.