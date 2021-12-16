openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@github/text-expander-element

by github
2.2.1 (see all)

Activates a suggestion menu to expand text snippets as you type.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

535

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

<text-expander> element

Activates a suggestion menu to expand text snippets as you type.

Installation

$ npm install --save @github/text-expander-element

Usage

Script

Import as ES modules:

import '@github/text-expander-element'

With a script tag:

<script type="module" src="./node_modules/@github/text-expander-element/dist/bundle.js">

Markup

<text-expander keys=": @ #" multiword="#">
  <textarea></textarea>
</text-expander>

Attributes

  • keys is a space separated list of menu activation keys
  • multiword defines whether the expansion should use several words or not
    • you can provide a space separated list of activation keys that should support multi-word matching

Events

text-expander-change is fired when a key is matched. In event.detail you can find:

  • key: The matched key; for example: :.
  • text: The matched text; for example: cat, for :cat.
    • If the key is specified in the multiword attribute then the matched text can contain multiple words; for example cat and dog for :cat and dog.
  • provide: A function to be called when you have the menu results. Takes a Promise with {matched: boolean, fragment: HTMLElement} where matched tells the element whether a suggestion is available, and fragment is the menu content to be displayed on the page.
const expander = document.querySelector('text-expander')

expander.addEventListener('text-expander-change', function(event) {
  const {key, provide, text} = event.detail
  if (key !== ':') return

  const suggestions = document.querySelector('.emoji-suggestions').cloneNode(true)
  suggestions.hidden = false
  for (const suggestion of suggestions.children) {
    if (!suggestion.textContent.match(text)) {
      suggestion.remove()
    }
  }
  provide(Promise.resolve({matched: suggestions.childElementCount > 0, fragment: suggestions}))
})

The returned fragment should be consisted of filtered [role=option] items to be selected. For example:

<ul class="emoji-suggestions" hidden>
  <li role="option" data-value="🐈">🐈 :cat2:</li>
  <li role="option" data-value="🐕">🐕 :dog:</li>
</ul>

text-expander-value is fired when an item is selected. In event.detail you can find:

  • key: The matched key; for example: :.
  • item: The selected item. This would be one of the [role=option]. Use this to work out the value.
  • value: A null value placeholder to replace the query. To replace the text query, simply re-assign this value.
const expander = document.querySelector('text-expander')

expander.addEventListener('text-expander-value', function(event) {
  const {key, item}  = event.detail
  if (key === ':') {
    event.detail.value = item.getAttribute('data-value')
  }
})

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install
npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial