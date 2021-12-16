<text-expander> element

Activates a suggestion menu to expand text snippets as you type.

Installation

$ npm install --save /text-expander-element

Usage

Script

Import as ES modules:

import '@github/text-expander-element'

With a script tag:

< script type = "module" src = "./node_modules/@github/text-expander-element/dist/bundle.js" >

Markup

< text-expander keys = ": @ #" multiword = "#" > < textarea > </ textarea > </ text-expander >

Attributes

keys is a space separated list of menu activation keys

is a space separated list of menu activation keys multiword defines whether the expansion should use several words or not you can provide a space separated list of activation keys that should support multi-word matching

defines whether the expansion should use several words or not

Events

text-expander-change is fired when a key is matched. In event.detail you can find:

key : The matched key; for example: : .

: The matched key; for example: . text : The matched text; for example: cat , for :cat . If the key is specified in the multiword attribute then the matched text can contain multiple words; for example cat and dog for :cat and dog .

: The matched text; for example: , for . provide : A function to be called when you have the menu results. Takes a Promise with {matched: boolean, fragment: HTMLElement} where matched tells the element whether a suggestion is available, and fragment is the menu content to be displayed on the page.

const expander = document .querySelector( 'text-expander' ) expander.addEventListener( 'text-expander-change' , function ( event ) { const {key, provide, text} = event.detail if (key !== ':' ) return const suggestions = document .querySelector( '.emoji-suggestions' ).cloneNode( true ) suggestions.hidden = false for ( const suggestion of suggestions.children) { if (!suggestion.textContent.match(text)) { suggestion.remove() } } provide( Promise .resolve({ matched : suggestions.childElementCount > 0 , fragment : suggestions})) })

The returned fragment should be consisted of filtered [role=option] items to be selected. For example:

< ul class = "emoji-suggestions" hidden > < li role = "option" data-value = "🐈" > 🐈 :cat2: </ li > < li role = "option" data-value = "🐕" > 🐕 :dog: </ li > </ ul >

text-expander-value is fired when an item is selected. In event.detail you can find:

key : The matched key; for example: : .

: The matched key; for example: . item : The selected item. This would be one of the [role=option] . Use this to work out the value .

: The selected item. This would be one of the . Use this to work out the . value : A null value placeholder to replace the query. To replace the text query, simply re-assign this value.

const expander = document .querySelector( 'text-expander' ) expander.addEventListener( 'text-expander-value' , function ( event ) { const {key, item} = event.detail if (key === ':' ) { event.detail.value = item.getAttribute( 'data-value' ) } })

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.