Activates a suggestion menu to expand text snippets as you type.
$ npm install --save @github/text-expander-element
Import as ES modules:
import '@github/text-expander-element'
With a script tag:
<script type="module" src="./node_modules/@github/text-expander-element/dist/bundle.js">
<text-expander keys=": @ #" multiword="#">
<textarea></textarea>
</text-expander>
keys is a space separated list of menu activation keys
multiword defines whether the expansion should use several words or not
text-expander-change is fired when a key is matched. In
event.detail you can find:
key: The matched key; for example:
:.
text: The matched text; for example:
cat, for
:cat.
key is specified in the
multiword attribute then the matched text can contain multiple words; for example
cat and dog for
:cat and dog.
provide: A function to be called when you have the menu results. Takes a
Promise with
{matched: boolean, fragment: HTMLElement} where
matched tells the element whether a suggestion is available, and
fragment is the menu content to be displayed on the page.
const expander = document.querySelector('text-expander')
expander.addEventListener('text-expander-change', function(event) {
const {key, provide, text} = event.detail
if (key !== ':') return
const suggestions = document.querySelector('.emoji-suggestions').cloneNode(true)
suggestions.hidden = false
for (const suggestion of suggestions.children) {
if (!suggestion.textContent.match(text)) {
suggestion.remove()
}
}
provide(Promise.resolve({matched: suggestions.childElementCount > 0, fragment: suggestions}))
})
The returned fragment should be consisted of filtered
[role=option] items to be selected. For example:
<ul class="emoji-suggestions" hidden>
<li role="option" data-value="🐈">🐈 :cat2:</li>
<li role="option" data-value="🐕">🐕 :dog:</li>
</ul>
text-expander-value is fired when an item is selected. In
event.detail you can find:
key: The matched key; for example:
:.
item: The selected item. This would be one of the
[role=option]. Use this to work out the
value.
value: A null value placeholder to replace the query. To replace the text query, simply re-assign this value.
const expander = document.querySelector('text-expander')
expander.addEventListener('text-expander-value', function(event) {
const {key, item} = event.detail
if (key === ':') {
event.detail.value = item.getAttribute('data-value')
}
})
Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.
npm install
npm test
Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.