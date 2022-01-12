openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@github/template-parts

by github
0.3.2 (see all)

An implementation of the Template Parts proposal

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

655

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Template Parts

This library is designed as a "ponyfill" library that implements the design in the TemplateInstance proposed whatwg spec that has been proposed in order to address whatwg/html#2254.

This implements the minimally viable parts of the proposal, to provide something that works, but should be easy to drop if the Template Parts Proposal lands.

To reiterate the example in the above proposal, given a template such as:

<template id="foo">
  <div class="foo {{y}}">{{x}} world</div>
</template>

We'd like {{x}} and {{y}} to be template parts, exposed as JavaScript objects which can be manipulated.

With this library, and that given template, one could implement the following:

import {TemplateInstance} from '@github/template-parts'

const tpl = new TemplateInstance(document.getElementById('some-template'), { x: 'Hello', y: 'bar'})

document.appendChild(tpl)

A TemplateInstance instance is a subclass of DocumentFragment - containing the cloned contents of the template. It also has an update(params: unknown): void method - which when called will run the given "processor", with the new params.

This library has a default "processor": propertyIdentity which implements basic functionality of applying the params object values to the Template Parts (it is effectively part.value = params[part.expression])

In addition, there is a propertyIdentityOrBooleanAttribute export which adds the capability of toggling boolean style attributes like hidden or input.required.

To use the propertyIdentityOrBooleanAttribute, import it and pass it as a third argument to the TemplateInstance constructor:

import {TemplateInstance, propertyIdentityOrBooleanAttribute} from '@github/template-parts'

// This will simply replace `{{x}}` with `"Hello"` and `{{y}}` with `"bar"`
const tpl = new TemplateInstance(document.getElementById('foo'), { x: 'Hello', y: 'bar'})

// The `propertyIdentityOrBooleanAttribute` processor will check for `false`/`true` values which map to Template Part values that are assigned to attributes, and add/remove the attribute.
const tpl = new TemplateInstance(document.getElementById('foo'), { x: 'Hello', hidden: false}, propertyIdentityOrBooleanAttribute)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial