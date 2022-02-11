openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@github/tab-container-element

by github
3.1.2 (see all)

An accessible tab container element with keyboard support.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

826

GitHub Stars

279

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

<tab-container> element

A accessible tab container element with keyboard support. Follows the ARIA best practices guide on tabs.

Installation

$ npm install @github/tab-container-element

Usage

import '@github/tab-container-element'

<tab-container>
  <div role="tablist">
    <button type="button" id="tab-one" role="tab" aria-selected="true">Tab one</button>
    <button type="button" id="tab-two" role="tab" tabindex="-1">Tab two</button>
    <button type="button" id="tab-three"role="tab" tabindex="-1">Tab three</button>
  </div>
  <div role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab-one">
    Panel 1
  </div>
  <div role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab-two" hidden>
    Panel 2
  </div>
  <div role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab-three" hidden>
    Panel 3
  </div>
</tab-container>

Events

  • tab-container-change (bubbles, cancelable): fired on <tab-container> before a new tab is selected and visibility is updated. event.detail.relatedTarget is the tab panel that will be selected if the event isn't cancelled.
  • tab-container-changed (bubbles): fired on <tab-container> after a new tab is selected and visibility is updated. event.detail.relatedTarget is the newly visible tab panel.

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install
npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial