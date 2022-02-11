A accessible tab container element with keyboard support. Follows the ARIA best practices guide on tabs.
$ npm install @github/tab-container-element
import '@github/tab-container-element'
<tab-container>
<div role="tablist">
<button type="button" id="tab-one" role="tab" aria-selected="true">Tab one</button>
<button type="button" id="tab-two" role="tab" tabindex="-1">Tab two</button>
<button type="button" id="tab-three"role="tab" tabindex="-1">Tab three</button>
</div>
<div role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab-one">
Panel 1
</div>
<div role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab-two" hidden>
Panel 2
</div>
<div role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab-three" hidden>
Panel 3
</div>
</tab-container>
tab-container-change (bubbles, cancelable): fired on
<tab-container> before a new tab is selected and visibility is updated.
event.detail.relatedTarget is the tab panel that will be selected if the event isn't cancelled.
tab-container-changed (bubbles): fired on
<tab-container> after a new tab is selected and visibility is updated.
event.detail.relatedTarget is the newly visible tab panel.
Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.
npm install
npm test
Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.