<tab-container> element

A accessible tab container element with keyboard support. Follows the ARIA best practices guide on tabs.

Installation

$ npm install /tab-container-element

Usage

import '@github/tab-container-element'

< tab-container > < div role = "tablist" > < button type = "button" id = "tab-one" role = "tab" aria-selected = "true" > Tab one </ button > < button type = "button" id = "tab-two" role = "tab" tabindex = "-1" > Tab two </ button > < button type = "button" id = "tab-three" role = "tab" tabindex = "-1" > Tab three </ button > </ div > < div role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "tab-one" > Panel 1 </ div > < div role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "tab-two" hidden > Panel 2 </ div > < div role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "tab-three" hidden > Panel 3 </ div > </ tab-container >

Events

tab-container-change (bubbles, cancelable): fired on <tab-container> before a new tab is selected and visibility is updated. event.detail.relatedTarget is the tab panel that will be selected if the event isn't cancelled.

(bubbles, cancelable): fired on before a new tab is selected and visibility is updated. is the tab panel that will be selected if the event isn't cancelled. tab-container-changed (bubbles): fired on <tab-container> after a new tab is selected and visibility is updated. event.detail.relatedTarget is the newly visible tab panel.

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.