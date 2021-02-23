This is a package which provides throttle and debounce functions, with both flow and TypeScript declarations, and a minimal code footprint (less than 60 lines, less than 350 bytes minified+gzipped)

throttling, debouncing, and everything inbetween

type ThrottleOptions = { start?: boolean, middle?: boolean, once?: boolean, } function throttle < T >( callback: (...args: T[] ) => any , wait : number , opts ?: ThrottleOptions ): ( ...args: T[] ) => void function debounce < T >( callback: (...args: T[] ) => any , wait : number , opts ?: ThrottleOptions ): ( ...args: T[] ) => void

This package comes with two functions; throttle and debounce .

Both of these functions offer the exact same signature, because they're both the same function - just with different opts defaults:

throttle opts default to { start: true, middle: true, once: false } .

opts default to . debounce opts default to { start: false, middle: false, once: false } .

Each of the options changes when callback gets called. The best way to illustrate this is with a marble diagram.

for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 10 ; ++i) { fn(i) await delay( 50 ) } await delay( 100 )

| fn() | 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 | | throttle(fn, 100) | 1 2 4 6 8 10 | | throttle(fn, 100, {start: false}) | 2 4 6 8 10 | | throttle(fn, 100, {middle: false}) | 1 10 | | throttle(fn, 100, {once: true}) | 1 | | throttle(fn, 100, {once: true, start: false})| 2 | | debounce(fn, 100) | 10 |

TypeScript Decorators Support!

This package also includes a decorator module which can be used to provide TypeScript Decorator annotations to functions.

Here's an example, showing what you need to do: