@github/mini-throttle

by github
2.1.0 (see all)

A small JavaScript throttle & debounce implementation.

Readme

mini-throttle

This is a package which provides throttle and debounce functions, with both flow and TypeScript declarations, and a minimal code footprint (less than 60 lines, less than 350 bytes minified+gzipped)

throttling, debouncing, and everything inbetween

type ThrottleOptions = {
  start?: boolean, // fire immediately on the first call
  middle?: boolean, // if true, fire as soon as `wait` has passed
  once?: boolean, // cancel after the first successful call
}
function throttle<T>(
  callback: (...args: T[]) => any,
  wait: number,
  opts?: ThrottleOptions
): (...args: T[]) => void

function debounce<T>(
  callback: (...args: T[]) => any,
  wait: number,
  opts?: ThrottleOptions
): (...args: T[]) => void

This package comes with two functions; throttle and debounce.

Both of these functions offer the exact same signature, because they're both the same function - just with different opts defaults:

  • throttle opts default to { start: true, middle: true, once: false }.
  • debounce opts default to { start: false, middle: false, once: false }.

Each of the options changes when callback gets called. The best way to illustrate this is with a marble diagram.

for (let i = 1; i <= 10; ++i) {
  fn(i)
  await delay(50)
}
await delay(100)

| fn()                                         | 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 |
| throttle(fn, 100)                            | 1 2   4   6   8   10 |
| throttle(fn, 100, {start: false})            |   2   4   6   8   10 |
| throttle(fn, 100, {middle: false})           | 1                 10 |
| throttle(fn, 100, {once: true})              | 1                    |
| throttle(fn, 100, {once: true, start: false})|   2                  |
| debounce(fn, 100)                            |                   10 |

TypeScript Decorators Support!

This package also includes a decorator module which can be used to provide TypeScript Decorator annotations to functions.

Here's an example, showing what you need to do:

import {throttle} from '@github/mini-throttle/decorators'
//                                           ^ note: add `/decorators` to the import to get decorators

class MyClass {
  @throttle(100, { start: false }) // <- Just like normal throttle, but you omit the callback argument
  doThings() {
    // `MyClass.prototype.doThings` will be throttled!
  }
}

