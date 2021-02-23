This is a package which provides
throttle and
debounce functions, with both
flow and TypeScript declarations, and a minimal code footprint (less than 60
lines, less than 350 bytes minified+gzipped)
type ThrottleOptions = {
start?: boolean, // fire immediately on the first call
middle?: boolean, // if true, fire as soon as `wait` has passed
once?: boolean, // cancel after the first successful call
}
function throttle<T>(
callback: (...args: T[]) => any,
wait: number,
opts?: ThrottleOptions
): (...args: T[]) => void
function debounce<T>(
callback: (...args: T[]) => any,
wait: number,
opts?: ThrottleOptions
): (...args: T[]) => void
This package comes with two functions;
throttle and
debounce.
Both of these functions offer the exact same signature, because they're both
the same function - just with different
opts defaults:
throttle opts default to
{ start: true, middle: true, once: false }.
debounce opts default to
{ start: false, middle: false, once: false }.
Each of the options changes when
callback gets called. The best way to
illustrate this is with a marble diagram.
for (let i = 1; i <= 10; ++i) {
fn(i)
await delay(50)
}
await delay(100)
| fn() | 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 |
| throttle(fn, 100) | 1 2 4 6 8 10 |
| throttle(fn, 100, {start: false}) | 2 4 6 8 10 |
| throttle(fn, 100, {middle: false}) | 1 10 |
| throttle(fn, 100, {once: true}) | 1 |
| throttle(fn, 100, {once: true, start: false})| 2 |
| debounce(fn, 100) | 10 |
This package also includes a decorator module which can be used to provide TypeScript Decorator annotations to functions.
Here's an example, showing what you need to do:
import {throttle} from '@github/mini-throttle/decorators'
// ^ note: add `/decorators` to the import to get decorators
class MyClass {
@throttle(100, { start: false }) // <- Just like normal throttle, but you omit the callback argument
doThings() {
// `MyClass.prototype.doThings` will be throttled!
}
}