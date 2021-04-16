This loads an image and creates a crop area that user can modify. An event is fired with x, y, width, and height as the crop area changes.
$ npm install --save @github/image-crop-element
<image-crop src="/avatar.jpg"></image-crop>
<image-crop src="/avatar.jpg" rounded></image-crop>
<image-crop src="/avatar.jpg">
<img src="spinner.gif" alt="" data-loading-slot />
</image-crop>
<image-crop src="/avatar.jpg">
<input type="hidden" data-image-crop-input="x" name="x">
<input type="hidden" data-image-crop-input="y" name="y">
<input type="hidden" data-image-crop-input="width" name="width">
<input type="hidden" data-image-crop-input="height" name="height">
</image-crop>
document.addEventListener('image-crop-change', function (event){
console.log(
'Crop area changed.',
event.detail.x,
event.detail.y,
event.detail.width,
event.detail.height
)
})
The elements HTML structure is initialized in a Shadow DOM, so it is impossible to apply CSS to it. If you need to change the element's default style for any reason, you should open up a new issue (or a pull request!), describing your use case, and we'll work with you on solving the problem.
Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill. Legacy browsers require various other polyfills. See
examples/index.html for details.