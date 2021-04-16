This loads an image and creates a crop area that user can modify. An event is fired with x, y, width, and height as the crop area changes.

Installation

$ npm install --save /image-crop-element

Usage

Plain

< image-crop src = "/avatar.jpg" > </ image-crop >

Rounded crop area

< image-crop src = "/avatar.jpg" rounded > </ image-crop >

With loading state

< image-crop src = "/avatar.jpg" > < img src = "spinner.gif" alt = "" data-loading-slot /> </ image-crop >

< image-crop src = "/avatar.jpg" > < input type = "hidden" data-image-crop-input = "x" name = "x" > < input type = "hidden" data-image-crop-input = "y" name = "y" > < input type = "hidden" data-image-crop-input = "width" name = "width" > < input type = "hidden" data-image-crop-input = "height" name = "height" > </ image-crop >

Listen to the change event

document .addEventListener( 'image-crop-change' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Crop area changed.' , event.detail.x, event.detail.y, event.detail.width, event.detail.height ) })

CSS encapsulation

The elements HTML structure is initialized in a Shadow DOM, so it is impossible to apply CSS to it. If you need to change the element's default style for any reason, you should open up a new issue (or a pull request!), describing your use case, and we'll work with you on solving the problem.

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill. Legacy browsers require various other polyfills. See examples/index.html for details.