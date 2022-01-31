<button data-hotkey="Shift+?">Show help dialog</button>
Trigger an action on a target element when a key, or sequence of keys, is pressed on the keyboard. This triggers a focus event on form fields, or a click event on other elements.
By default, hotkeys are extracted from a target element's
data-hotkey
attribute, but this can be overridden by passing the hotkey to the registering
function (
install) as a parameter.
All shortcuts (for example
g i,
.,
Meta+k) within GitHub use hotkey to declare shortcuts in server side templates. This is used on almost every page on GitHub.
$ npm install @github/hotkey
<a href="/page/2" data-hotkey="j">Next</a>
<a href="/help" data-hotkey="Control+h">Help</a>
<a href="/rails/rails" data-hotkey="g c">Code</a>
<a href="/search" data-hotkey="s,/">Search</a>
See the list of
KeyboardEvent key values for a list of supported key values.
import {install} from '@github/hotkey'
// Install all the hotkeys on the page
for (const el of document.querySelectorAll('[data-hotkey]')) {
install(el)
}
Alternatively, the hotkey(s) can be passed to the
install function as a parameter e.g.:
for (const el of document.querySelectorAll('[data-shortcut]')) {
install(el, el.dataset.shortcut)
}
To unregister a hotkey from an element, use
uninstall:
import {uninstall} from '@github/hotkey'
for (const el of document.querySelectorAll('[data-hotkey]')) {
uninstall(el)
}
event.key, and uses standard W3C key names for keys and modifiers as documented in UI Events KeyboardEvent key Values.
,. For example the hotkey
a,b would activate if the user typed
a or
b.
g n would activate when a user types the
g key followed by the
n key.
+ and are prepended to a key in a consistent order as follows:
Control+Alt+Meta+Shift+KEY.
, as a hotkey, e.g.
a,, would activate if the user typed
a or
,.
Control+,,x would activate for
Control+, or
x.
The following hotkey would match if the user typed the key sequence
a and then
b, OR if the user held down the
Control,
Alt and
/ keys at the same time.
"a b,Control+Alt+/"
🔬 Hotkey Mapper is a tool to help you determine the correct hotkey string for your key combination: https://github.github.io/hotkey/examples/hotkey_mapper.html
Two-key-sequences such as
g c and
g i are stored
under the 'g' key in a nested object with 'c' and 'i' keys.
mappings =
'c' : <a href="/rails/rails/issues/new" data-hotkey="c">New Issue</a>
'g' :
'c' : <a href="/rails/rails" data-hotkey="g c">Code</a>
'i' : <a href="/rails/rails/issues" data-hotkey="g i">Issues</a>
In this example, both
g c and
c could be available as hotkeys on the
same page, but
g c and
g can't coexist. If the user presses
g, the
c hotkey will be unavailable for 1500 ms while we
wait for either
g c or
g i.
Please note that adding this functionality to your site can be a drawback for certain users. Providing a way in your system to disable hotkeys or remap them makes sure that those users can still use your site (given that it's accessible to those users).
See "Understanding Success Criterion 2.1.4: Character Key Shortcuts" for further reading on this topic.
Wherever possible, hotkeys should be add to interactive and focusable elements. If a static element must be used, please follow the guideline in "Adding keyboard-accessible actions to static HTML elements".
npm install
npm test
Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.