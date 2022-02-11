<g-emoji> element

Backports native emoji characters to browsers that don't support them by replacing the characters with fallback images.

Installation

$ npm install /g-emoji-element

Usage

import '@github/g-emoji-element'

< g-emoji fallback-src = "t-rex.png" alias = "T-Rex" > 🦖 </ g-emoji >

If a browser supports emoji, nothing happens. If a browser does not support emoji, a fallback image tag is created:

< g-emoji fallback-src = "t-rex.png" alias = "T-Rex" > < img class = "emoji" alt = "T-Rex" height = "20" width = "20" src = "t-rex.png" > </ g-emoji >

Skin tones

The tone attribute renders the emoji with a skin tone modifier between 1-5. Use 0 to display the default tone.

< g-emoji tone = "0" > 👋 </ g-emoji > < g-emoji tone = "1" > 👋🏻 </ g-emoji > < g-emoji tone = "2" > 👋🏼 </ g-emoji > < g-emoji tone = "3" > 👋🏽 </ g-emoji > < g-emoji tone = "4" > 👋🏾 </ g-emoji > < g-emoji tone = "5" > 👋🏿 </ g-emoji >

> const emoji = document .createElement( 'g-emoji' ) > emoji.textContent = '👋' > emoji.tone = '5' > document .body.append(emoji) > emoji.textContent "👋🏿"

The tone attribute accepts a space separated list of skin tone modifiers to apply to each base emoji in a sequence. Some platforms will display these sequences as a single glyph while others will render each emoji in the sequence.

< g-emoji tone = "4 5" > 🧑🏾 < 200d > 🤝 < 200d > 🧑🏿 </ g-emoji >

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.