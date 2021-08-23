A menu that's opened with a <details> button.
$ npm install @github/details-menu-element
Import as a module:
import '@github/details-menu-element'
With a script tag:
<script type="module" src="./node_modules/@github/details-menu-element/dist/index.js">
<details>
<summary>Robots</summary>
<details-menu role="menu">
<button type="button" role="menuitem">Hubot</button>
<button type="button" role="menuitem">Bender</button>
<button type="button" role="menuitem">BB-8</button>
</details-menu>
</details>
Use
data-menu-button and
data-menu-button-text to update the button's text on menu item activation.
<details>
<summary>Preferred robot: <span data-menu-button>None</span></summary>
<details-menu role="menu">
<button type="button" role="menuitem" data-menu-button-text>Hubot</button>
<button type="button" role="menuitem" data-menu-button-text>Bender</button>
<button type="button" role="menuitem" data-menu-button-text>BB-8</button>
</details-menu>
</details>
Use
data-menu-button and
data-menu-button-contents to update the button's HTML content on menu item activation.
<details>
<summary>Preferred robot: <span data-menu-button>None</span></summary>
<details-menu role="menu">
<button type="button" role="menuitem" data-menu-button-contents><img src="hubot.png"> Hubot</button>
<button type="button" role="menuitem" data-menu-button-contents><img src="bender.png"> Bender</button>
<button type="button" role="menuitem" data-menu-button-contents><img src="bb8.png"> BB-8</button>
</details-menu>
</details>
Use
label[tabindex="0"][role=menuitemradio/menuitemcheckbox] when dealing with radio and checkbox inputs menu items. Check states of the input element and the label will be synchronized.
<details>
<summary>Preferred robot</summary>
<details-menu role="menu">
<label tabindex="0" role="menuitemradio">
<input type="radio" name="robot" value="Hubot"> Hubot
</label>
<label tabindex="0" role="menuitemradio">
<input type="radio" name="robot" value="Bender"> Bender
</label>
<label tabindex="0" role="menuitemradio">
<input type="radio" name="robot" value="BB-8"> BB-8
</label>
</details-menu>
</details>
details-menu-select (cancelable) - fired on
<details-menu> with
event.detail.relatedTarget being the item to be selected.
details-menu-selected - fired on
<details-menu> with
event.detail.relatedTarget being the item selected, after label is updated and menu is closed.
Menu content can be loaded from a server by embedding an
<include-fragment> element.
<details>
<summary>Robots</summary>
<details-menu src="/robots" preload>
<include-fragment>Loading…</include-fragment>
</details-menu>
</details>
The
src attribute value is copied to the
<include-fragment> the first
time the
<details> button is toggled open, which starts the server fetch.
If the
preload attribute is present, the server fetch will begin on mouse
hover over the
<details> button, so the content may be loaded by the time
the menu is opened.
Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.
npm install
npm test
Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.