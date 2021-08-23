<details-menu> element

A menu that's opened with a <details> button.

Installation

$ npm install /details-menu-element

Usage

Script

Import as a module:

import '@github/details-menu-element'

With a script tag:

< script type = "module" src = "./node_modules/@github/details-menu-element/dist/index.js" >

Markup

< details > < summary > Robots </ summary > < details-menu role = "menu" > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" > Hubot </ button > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" > Bender </ button > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" > BB-8 </ button > </ details-menu > </ details >

Use data-menu-button and data-menu-button-text to update the button's text on menu item activation.

< details > < summary > Preferred robot: < span data-menu-button > None </ span > </ summary > < details-menu role = "menu" > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" data-menu-button-text > Hubot </ button > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" data-menu-button-text > Bender </ button > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" data-menu-button-text > BB-8 </ button > </ details-menu > </ details >

Use data-menu-button and data-menu-button-contents to update the button's HTML content on menu item activation.

< details > < summary > Preferred robot: < span data-menu-button > None </ span > </ summary > < details-menu role = "menu" > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" data-menu-button-contents > < img src = "hubot.png" > Hubot </ button > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" data-menu-button-contents > < img src = "bender.png" > Bender </ button > < button type = "button" role = "menuitem" data-menu-button-contents > < img src = "bb8.png" > BB-8 </ button > </ details-menu > </ details >

Use label[tabindex="0"][role=menuitemradio/menuitemcheckbox] when dealing with radio and checkbox inputs menu items. Check states of the input element and the label will be synchronized.

< details > < summary > Preferred robot </ summary > < details-menu role = "menu" > < label tabindex = "0" role = "menuitemradio" > < input type = "radio" name = "robot" value = "Hubot" > Hubot </ label > < label tabindex = "0" role = "menuitemradio" > < input type = "radio" name = "robot" value = "Bender" > Bender </ label > < label tabindex = "0" role = "menuitemradio" > < input type = "radio" name = "robot" value = "BB-8" > BB-8 </ label > </ details-menu > </ details >

Events

details-menu-select (cancelable) - fired on <details-menu> with event.detail.relatedTarget being the item to be selected.

(cancelable) - fired on with being the item to be selected. details-menu-selected - fired on <details-menu> with event.detail.relatedTarget being the item selected, after label is updated and menu is closed.

Deferred loading

Menu content can be loaded from a server by embedding an <include-fragment> element.

< details > < summary > Robots </ summary > < details-menu src = "/robots" preload > < include-fragment > Loading… </ include-fragment > </ details-menu > </ details >

The src attribute value is copied to the <include-fragment> the first time the <details> button is toggled open, which starts the server fetch.

If the preload attribute is present, the server fetch will begin on mouse hover over the <details> button, so the content may be loaded by the time the menu is opened.

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.