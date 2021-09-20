openbase logo
@github/details-dialog-element

by github
3.1.3

A modal dialog that's opened with <details>.

1.9K

GitHub Stars

690

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

<details-dialog> element

A modal dialog that's opened with a <details> button.

Installation

$ npm install --save @github/details-dialog-element

Usage

Script

Import as ES modules:

import '@github/details-dialog-element'

Include with a script tag:

<script type="module" src="./node_modules/@github/details-dialog-element/dist/index.js">

Markup

<details>
  <summary>Open dialog</summary>
  <details-dialog>
    Modal content
    <button type="button" data-close-dialog>Close</button>
  </details-dialog>
</details>

Deferred loading

Dialog content can be loaded from a server by embedding an <include-fragment> element.

<details>
  <summary>Robots</summary>
  <details-dialog src="/robots" preload>
    <include-fragment>Loading…</include-fragment>
  </details-dialog>
</details>

The src attribute value is copied to the <include-fragment> the first time the <details> button is toggled open, which starts the server fetch.

If the preload attribute is present, hovering over the <details> element will trigger the server fetch.

Events

details-dialog-close

details-dialog-close event is fired from <details-dialog> when a request to close the dialog is made from

  • pressing escape,
  • clicking on summary, [data-close-dialog], or
  • dialog.toggle(false)

This event bubbles, and can be canceled to keep the dialog open.

document.addEventListener('details-dialog-close', function(event) {
  if (!confirm('Are you sure?')) {
    event.preventDefault()
  }
})

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install
npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

