A modal dialog that's opened with a <details> button.
$ npm install --save @github/details-dialog-element
Import as ES modules:
import '@github/details-dialog-element'
Include with a script tag:
<script type="module" src="./node_modules/@github/details-dialog-element/dist/index.js">
<details>
<summary>Open dialog</summary>
<details-dialog>
Modal content
<button type="button" data-close-dialog>Close</button>
</details-dialog>
</details>
Dialog content can be loaded from a server by embedding an
<include-fragment> element.
<details>
<summary>Robots</summary>
<details-dialog src="/robots" preload>
<include-fragment>Loading…</include-fragment>
</details-dialog>
</details>
The
src attribute value is copied to the
<include-fragment> the first time the
<details> button is toggled open, which starts the server fetch.
If the
preload attribute is present, hovering over the
<details> element will trigger the server fetch.
details-dialog-close
details-dialog-close event is fired from
<details-dialog> when a request to close the dialog is made from
summary, [data-close-dialog], or
dialog.toggle(false)
This event bubbles, and can be canceled to keep the dialog open.
document.addEventListener('details-dialog-close', function(event) {
if (!confirm('Are you sure?')) {
event.preventDefault()
}
})
Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.
npm install
npm test
Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.