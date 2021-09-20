<details-dialog> element

A modal dialog that's opened with a <details> button.

Installation

$ npm install --save /details-dialog-element

Usage

Script

Import as ES modules:

import '@github/details-dialog-element'

Include with a script tag:

< script type = "module" src = "./node_modules/@github/details-dialog-element/dist/index.js" >

Markup

< details > < summary > Open dialog </ summary > < details-dialog > Modal content < button type = "button" data-close-dialog > Close </ button > </ details-dialog > </ details >

Deferred loading

Dialog content can be loaded from a server by embedding an <include-fragment> element.

< details > < summary > Robots </ summary > < details-dialog src = "/robots" preload > < include-fragment > Loading… </ include-fragment > </ details-dialog > </ details >

The src attribute value is copied to the <include-fragment> the first time the <details> button is toggled open, which starts the server fetch.

If the preload attribute is present, hovering over the <details> element will trigger the server fetch.

Events

details-dialog-close event is fired from <details-dialog> when a request to close the dialog is made from

pressing escape ,

, clicking on summary, [data-close-dialog] , or

, or dialog.toggle(false)

This event bubbles, and can be canceled to keep the dialog open.

document .addEventListener( 'details-dialog-close' , function ( event ) { if (!confirm( 'Are you sure?' )) { event.preventDefault() } })

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.