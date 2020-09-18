Combobox Navigation

Attach combobox navigation behavior (ARIA 1.2) to <input> .

Installation

$ npm install /combobox-nav

Usage

HTML

< label > Robot < input id = "robot-input" type = "text" > </ label > < ul role = "listbox" id = "list-id" hidden > < li id = "baymax" role = "option" > Baymax </ li > < li > < del > BB-8 </ del > </ li > < li id = "hubot" role = "option" > Hubot </ li > < li id = "r2-d2" role = "option" > R2-D2 </ li > </ ul >

Markup requirements:

Each option needs to have role="option" and a unique id

and a unique The list should have role="listbox"

JS

import Combobox from '@github/combobox-nav' const input = document .querySelector( '#robot-input' ) const list = document .querySelector( '#list-id' ) const combobox = new Combobox(input, list) combobox.start() combobox.stop() combobox.navigate( 1 ) combobox.clearSelection() combobox.destroy()

Events

A bubbling combobox-commit event is fired on the list element when an option is selected via keyboard or click.

For example, autocomplete when an option is selected:

list.addEventListener( 'combobox-commit' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Element selected: ' , event.target) })

⚠ Note: When using <label> + <input> as options, please listen on change instead of combobox-commit .

When a label is clicked on, click event is fired from both <label> and its associated input label.control . Since combobox does not know about the control, combobox-commit cannot be used as an indicator of the item's selection state.

Development