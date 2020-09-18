openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@github/combobox-nav

by github
2.0.2 (see all)

Attach combobox navigation behavior to <input> or <textarea>.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Combobox Navigation

Attach combobox navigation behavior (ARIA 1.2) to <input>.

Installation

$ npm install @github/combobox-nav

Usage

HTML

<label>
  Robot
  <input id="robot-input" type="text">
</label>
<ul role="listbox" id="list-id" hidden>
  <li id="baymax" role="option">Baymax</li>
  <li><del>BB-8</del></li><!-- `role=option` needs to be present for item to be selectable -->
  <li id="hubot" role="option">Hubot</li>
  <li id="r2-d2" role="option">R2-D2</li>
</ul>

Markup requirements:

  • Each option needs to have role="option" and a unique id
  • The list should have role="listbox"

JS

import Combobox from '@github/combobox-nav'
const input = document.querySelector('#robot-input')
const list = document.querySelector('#list-id')

// install combobox pattern on a given input and listbox
const combobox = new Combobox(input, list)
// when options appear, start intercepting keyboard events for navigation
combobox.start()
// when options disappear, stop intercepting keyboard events for navigation
combobox.stop()

// move selection to the nth+1 item in the list
combobox.navigate(1)
// reset selection
combobox.clearSelection()
// uninstall combobox pattern from the input
combobox.destroy()

Events

A bubbling combobox-commit event is fired on the list element when an option is selected via keyboard or click.

For example, autocomplete when an option is selected:

list.addEventListener('combobox-commit', function(event) {
  console.log('Element selected: ', event.target)
})

⚠ Note: When using <label> + <input> as options, please listen on change instead of combobox-commit.

When a label is clicked on, click event is fired from both <label> and its associated input label.control. Since combobox does not know about the control, combobox-commit cannot be used as an indicator of the item's selection state.

Development

npm install
npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial