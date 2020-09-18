Attach combobox navigation behavior (ARIA 1.2) to
<input>.
$ npm install @github/combobox-nav
<label>
Robot
<input id="robot-input" type="text">
</label>
<ul role="listbox" id="list-id" hidden>
<li id="baymax" role="option">Baymax</li>
<li><del>BB-8</del></li><!-- `role=option` needs to be present for item to be selectable -->
<li id="hubot" role="option">Hubot</li>
<li id="r2-d2" role="option">R2-D2</li>
</ul>
Markup requirements:
role="option" and a unique
id
role="listbox"
import Combobox from '@github/combobox-nav'
const input = document.querySelector('#robot-input')
const list = document.querySelector('#list-id')
// install combobox pattern on a given input and listbox
const combobox = new Combobox(input, list)
// when options appear, start intercepting keyboard events for navigation
combobox.start()
// when options disappear, stop intercepting keyboard events for navigation
combobox.stop()
// move selection to the nth+1 item in the list
combobox.navigate(1)
// reset selection
combobox.clearSelection()
// uninstall combobox pattern from the input
combobox.destroy()
A bubbling
combobox-commit event is fired on the list element when an option is selected via keyboard or click.
For example, autocomplete when an option is selected:
list.addEventListener('combobox-commit', function(event) {
console.log('Element selected: ', event.target)
})
⚠ Note: When using
<label> +
<input> as options, please listen on
change instead of
combobox-commit.
When a label is clicked on,
click event is fired from both
<label> and its associated input
label.control. Since combobox does not know about the control,
combobox-commit cannot be used as an indicator of the item's selection state.
npm install
npm test