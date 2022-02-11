<clipboard-copy> element

Copy element text content or input values to the clipboard.

Installation

$ npm install --save /clipboard-copy-element

Usage

Script

Import as ES modules:

import '@github/clipboard-copy-element'

With a script tag:

< script type = "module" src = "./node_modules/@github/clipboard-copy-element/dist/index.js" >

Markup

< clipboard-copy for = "blob-path" class = "btn btn-sm BtnGroup-item" > Copy path </ clipboard-copy > < div id = "blob-path" > src/index.js </ div >

Data sources

Attribute

< clipboard-copy value = "src/index.js" > Copy </ clipboard-copy >

Element content

< clipboard-copy for = "blob-path" > Copy </ clipboard-copy > < div id = "blob-path" > src/index.js </ div >

Form input

< clipboard-copy for = "blob-path" > Copy </ clipboard-copy > < input id = "blob-path" value = "src/index.js" >

Hyperlink href

< clipboard-copy for = "blob-path" > Copy full URL </ clipboard-copy > < a id = "blob-path" href = "/path/to#my-blob" > Link text will not be copied </ a >

Events

After copying to the clipboard, a clipboard-copy event is dispatched from the <clipboard-copy> element:

document .addEventListener( 'clipboard-copy' , function ( event ) { const button = event.target button.classList.add( 'highlight' ) })

Browser support

Browsers without native custom element support require a polyfill.

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.