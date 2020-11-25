openbase logo
@github-docs/render-content

by docs
5.2.1 (see all)

✏️ Markdown and Liquid rendering pipeline for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

234

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This repo has been archived.

The code shown here has been moved into the github/docs repository, to make it easier to use and change.

@github-docs/render-content

Markdown and Liquid rendering pipeline for Node.js

Usage

const renderContent = require('@github-docs/render-content')

const html = await renderContent(`
# Beep
{{ foo }}
`, {
  foo: 'bar'
})

Creates:

<h1 id="beep"><a href="#beep">Beep</a></h1>
<p>bar</p>

Installation

$ npm install @github-docs/render-content

API

renderContent(markdown, context = {}, options = {})

Render a string of markdown with optional context. Returns a Promise.

Liquid will be looking for includes in ${process.cwd()}/includes.

Options:

  • encodeEntities: Encode html entities. Default: false.
  • fileName: File name for debugging purposes.
  • textOnly: Output text instead of html using cheerio.

.liquid

The Liquid instance used internally.

Code block headers

You can add a header to code blocks by adding the {:copy} annotation after the code fences:

```js{:copy}
const copyMe = true
```

This renders:

image

The un-highlighted text is available as button.js-btn-copy's data-clipboard-text attribute.

License

MIT

