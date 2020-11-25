This repo has been archived.

The code shown here has been moved into the github/docs repository, to make it easier to use and change.

Markdown and Liquid rendering pipeline for Node.js

Usage

const renderContent = require ( '@github-docs/render-content' ) const html = await renderContent( ` # Beep {{ foo }} ` , { foo : 'bar' })

Creates:

< h1 id = "beep" > < a href = "#beep" > Beep </ a > </ h1 > < p > bar </ p >

Installation

$ npm install @github-docs/render-content

API

renderContent(markdown, context = {}, options = {})

Render a string of markdown with optional context . Returns a Promise .

Liquid will be looking for includes in ${process.cwd()}/includes .

Options:

encodeEntities : Encode html entities. Default: false .

: Encode html entities. Default: . fileName : File name for debugging purposes.

: File name for debugging purposes. textOnly : Output text instead of html using cheerio.

The Liquid instance used internally.

Code block headers

You can add a header to code blocks by adding the {:copy} annotation after the code fences:

`` `js{:copy} const copyMe = true ` ``

This renders:

The un-highlighted text is available as button.js-btn-copy 's data-clipboard-text attribute.

License

MIT