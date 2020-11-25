The code shown here has been moved into the github/docs repository, to make it easier to use and change.
Markdown and Liquid rendering pipeline for Node.js
const renderContent = require('@github-docs/render-content')
const html = await renderContent(`
# Beep
{{ foo }}
`, {
foo: 'bar'
})
Creates:
<h1 id="beep"><a href="#beep">Beep</a></h1>
<p>bar</p>
$ npm install @github-docs/render-content
Render a string of
markdown with optional
context. Returns a
Promise.
Liquid will be looking for includes in
${process.cwd()}/includes.
Options:
encodeEntities: Encode html entities. Default:
false.
fileName: File name for debugging purposes.
textOnly: Output text instead of html using cheerio.
The Liquid instance used internally.
You can add a header to code blocks by adding the
{:copy} annotation after the code fences:
```js{:copy}
const copyMe = true
```
This renders:
The un-highlighted text is available as
button.js-btn-copy's
data-clipboard-text attribute.
MIT