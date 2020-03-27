Parse and validate YAML frontmatter

This is a frontmatter parser built on gray-matter that supports optional frontmatter validation using a revalidator JSON schema.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

npm install @github-docs/frontmatter

Features

Make frontmatter entries required or optional

Validate value type, length, pattern, etc. See the revalidator#schema.

Validate urls, emails, IP addresses, dates, times, etc. See revalidator#format.

Set an explicit list of allowable values with enum .

. Enforce a specific order of frontmatter values with validateKeyOrder

Disallow values that are not specified in the schema with validateKeyNames

Usage

const frontmatter = require ( '@github-docs/frontmatter' ) const schema = { properties : { title : { type : 'string' , required : true }, meaning_of_life : { type : 'number' , minimum : 40 , maximum : 50 } } } const markdown = `--- title: Hello, World meaning_of_life: 42 --- I am content. ` const { data, content, errors } = frontmatter(markdown)

API

Parses a string containing markdown and (optional) frontmatter.

markdown String (required) - the contents of a markdown file that includes YAML frontmatter.

String (required) - the contents of a markdown file that includes YAML frontmatter. options Object (optional) schema Object - A revalidator JSON schema. filepath String - The name of the file being parsed. Useful for debugging when errors occur. validateKeyNames Boolean - If true , checks that all keys are specified as schema properties. Defaults to false validateKeyOrder Boolean - If true , checks that all keys are in the same order they appear in the schema. Defaults to false

Object (optional)

This is the same stringify method exported by the gray-matter module, which can be used to join a markdown string and a frontmatter object together as a single string.

file StringObject - The content string to append to stringified front-matter, or a file object with file.content string.

StringObject - The content string to append to stringified front-matter, or a file object with file.content string. data Object - Front matter to stringify.

Object - Front matter to stringify. options Object - Options to pass to gray-matter and js-yaml.

Object - Options to pass to gray-matter and js-yaml. returns String - Returns a string created by wrapping stringified yaml with delimiters, and appending that to the given string.

License

MIT