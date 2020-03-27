openbase logo
@github-docs/frontmatter

by docs
1.3.1 (see all)

☝️ A fast frontmatter parser for Node.js with schema-based validation

Readme

@github-docs/frontmatter

Parse and validate YAML frontmatter

This is a frontmatter parser built on gray-matter that supports optional frontmatter validation using a revalidator JSON schema.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

npm install @github-docs/frontmatter

Features

  • Make frontmatter entries required or optional
  • Validate value type, length, pattern, etc. See the revalidator#schema.
  • Validate urls, emails, IP addresses, dates, times, etc. See revalidator#format.
  • Set an explicit list of allowable values with enum.
  • Enforce a specific order of frontmatter values with validateKeyOrder
  • Disallow values that are not specified in the schema with validateKeyNames

Usage

const frontmatter = require('@github-docs/frontmatter')

const schema = {
  properties: {
    title: {
      type: 'string',
      required: true
    },
    meaning_of_life: {
      type: 'number',
      minimum: 40,
      maximum: 50
    }
  }
}

const markdown = `---
title: Hello, World
meaning_of_life: 42
---

I am content.
`

const { data, content, errors } = frontmatter(markdown)

API

frontmatter(markdown, [options])

Parses a string containing markdown and (optional) frontmatter.

  • markdown String (required) - the contents of a markdown file that includes YAML frontmatter.
  • options Object (optional)
    • schema Object - A revalidator JSON schema.
    • filepath String - The name of the file being parsed. Useful for debugging when errors occur.
    • validateKeyNames Boolean - If true, checks that all keys are specified as schema properties. Defaults to false
    • validateKeyOrder Boolean - If true, checks that all keys are in the same order they appear in the schema. Defaults to false

frontmatter.stringify(markdown, [data], [opts])

This is the same stringify method exported by the gray-matter module, which can be used to join a markdown string and a frontmatter object together as a single string.

  • file StringObject - The content string to append to stringified front-matter, or a file object with file.content string.
  • data Object - Front matter to stringify.
  • options Object - Options to pass to gray-matter and js-yaml.
  • returns String - Returns a string created by wrapping stringified yaml with delimiters, and appending that to the given string.

License

MIT

