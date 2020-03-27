Parse and validate YAML frontmatter
This is a frontmatter parser built on
gray-matter that supports optional frontmatter validation using a revalidator JSON schema.
This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.
npm install @github-docs/frontmatter
enum.
validateKeyOrder
validateKeyNames
const frontmatter = require('@github-docs/frontmatter')
const schema = {
properties: {
title: {
type: 'string',
required: true
},
meaning_of_life: {
type: 'number',
minimum: 40,
maximum: 50
}
}
}
const markdown = `---
title: Hello, World
meaning_of_life: 42
---
I am content.
`
const { data, content, errors } = frontmatter(markdown)
frontmatter(markdown, [options])
Parses a string containing markdown and (optional) frontmatter.
markdown String (required) - the contents of a markdown file that includes YAML frontmatter.
options Object (optional)
schema Object - A revalidator JSON schema.
filepath String - The name of the file being parsed. Useful for debugging when errors occur.
validateKeyNames Boolean - If
true, checks that all keys are specified as schema properties. Defaults to
false
validateKeyOrder Boolean - If
true, checks that all keys are in the same order they appear in the schema. Defaults to
false
frontmatter.stringify(markdown, [data], [opts])
This is the same
stringify method exported by the
gray-matter module, which can be used to join a markdown string and a frontmatter object together as a single string.
file StringObject - The content string to append to stringified front-matter, or a file object with file.content string.
data Object - Front matter to stringify.
options Object - Options to pass to gray-matter and js-yaml.
returns String - Returns a string created by wrapping stringified yaml with delimiters, and appending that to the given string.
MIT