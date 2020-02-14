openbase logo
@github-docs/data-directory

by docs
1.2.0 (see all)

🌳 A Node.js module to recursively load a directory of YAML, JSON, and Markdown files into a JavaScript object.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

data-directory

A Node.js module to recursively load a directory of YAML, JSON, and Markdown files into a JavaScript object.

Installation

npm install @github-docs/data-directory

Usage

Given the following file tree:

$ tree data
data
├── bar.yaml
├── foo.json
└── nested
    └── baz.md

and the following content in each file:

$ cat foo.json
{"meaningOfLife": 42}

$ cat bar.yaml
another_markup_language: 'yes'

$ cat nested/baz.md
I am markdown!

then running this code:

const path = require('path')
const dataDirectory = require('@github-docs/data-directory')
const data = dataDirectory(path.join(__dirname, 'data'))

will return this object:

{
  bar: { another_markup_language: 'yes' },
  foo: { meaningOfLife: 42 },
  nested: { baz: 'I am markdown!' }
}

API

This module exports a single synchronous function dataDirectory that returns an Object.

dataDirectory(directory, [options])

  • directory String (required) - Full path to the directory to read.
  • options Object
    • extensions Array - A case-insensitive array of filenames to load. Defaults to ['.json', '.md', '.markdown', '.yaml', '.yml']
    • ignorePatterns Array - Filename patterns to ignore. Every value in the array must be a regular expression. Defaults to [/README\.md$/i]. To include README.md files in your data object, specify an empty array: [].
    • preprocess Function - A function that can be used to modify each loaded file's content before it's added to the data object. Default is a no-op function that return the unmodified content: (content) => { return content }

