A Node.js module to recursively load a directory of YAML, JSON, and Markdown files into a JavaScript object.

Installation

npm install @ github - docs / data - directory

Usage

Given the following file tree:

$ tree data data ├── bar .yaml ├── foo .json └── nested └── baz .md

and the following content in each file:

$ cat foo .json { "meaningOfLife" : 42 } $ cat bar .yaml another_markup_language: 'yes' $ cat nested/baz .md I am markdown!

then running this code:

const path = require ( 'path' ) const dataDirectory = require ( '@github-docs/data-directory' ) const data = dataDirectory(path.join(__dirname, 'data' ))

will return this object:

{ bar : { another_markup_language : 'yes' }, foo : { meaningOfLife : 42 }, nested : { baz : 'I am markdown!' } }

API

This module exports a single synchronous function dataDirectory that returns an Object.