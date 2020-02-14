A Node.js module to recursively load a directory of YAML, JSON, and Markdown files into a JavaScript object.
npm install @github-docs/data-directory
Given the following file tree:
$ tree data
data
├── bar.yaml
├── foo.json
└── nested
└── baz.md
and the following content in each file:
$ cat foo.json
{"meaningOfLife": 42}
$ cat bar.yaml
another_markup_language: 'yes'
$ cat nested/baz.md
I am markdown!
then running this code:
const path = require('path')
const dataDirectory = require('@github-docs/data-directory')
const data = dataDirectory(path.join(__dirname, 'data'))
will return this object:
{
bar: { another_markup_language: 'yes' },
foo: { meaningOfLife: 42 },
nested: { baz: 'I am markdown!' }
}
This module exports a single synchronous function
dataDirectory that returns
an Object.
dataDirectory(directory, [options])
directory String (required) - Full path to the directory to read.
options Object
extensions Array - A case-insensitive array of filenames to load. Defaults to
['.json', '.md', '.markdown', '.yaml', '.yml']
ignorePatterns Array - Filename patterns to ignore. Every value in the array must be a regular expression. Defaults to
[/README\.md$/i]. To include
README.md files in your data object, specify an empty array:
[].
preprocess Function - A function that can be used to modify each loaded file's content before it's added to the data object. Default is a no-op function that return the unmodified content:
(content) => { return content }