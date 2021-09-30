A JavaScript library to draw pretty git graphs.
👋 Help! The project is looking for maintainers!
GitGraph.js codebase is a monorepo. Packages are released under
@gitgraph/* scope.
As a user, you're probably interested in one of the rendering libraries:
You'll find usage details in their README.
As a contributor, you might be interested in checking out gitgraph-core. It contains the core logic for rendering libraries to use.
You can find demo at Here
You can find documentation at Here
Pre-requisites:
Setting things up:
git clone git@github.com:nicoespeon/gitgraph.js.git
yarn install
yarn run lerna bootstrap
Lerna will install dependencies of all packages and links any cross-dependencies.
Available root-level commands are detailed in
package.json. You would usually need:
yarn test to run Jest unit tests (
yarn test --watch for watch mode)
yarn develop to start Storybook, watching for changes of all packages
You can also go to specific packages and run available commands detailed in their
package.json. For example, you could
cd packages/gitgraph-core/and run
yarn test --watchto only run tests of this package.
But root-level commands are more convenient!
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to GitGraph.js.
To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.
We use SemVer as a guideline for our versioning here.
Releases use the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
<major> (and reset
<minor> &
<patch>)
<minor> (and reset
<patch>)
<patch>
|
Nicolas Carlo
🤔 💻 🐛 📖 👀 💬
|
Fabien BERNARD
🤔 💻 🐛 👀 💬 🎨
|
Rajeev Mittal
📖
|
Hlöðver Sigurðsson
💻
|
Xing Liu
💻
|
Benoit Maggi
📖
|
Nemo Nie
💻
|
Marek
💻 📖 💬 🤔
|
PaulFridrick
💻
|
Konstantin Sorokin
💻
|
Elchin Valiyev
💻
|
Aura Munoz
💻
|
haizz
💻 🐛 🤔
|
richteambs
🐛
|
Edward Wall
💬
|
Siddharth Upmanyu
💬
|
SymbolK
🐛 💬
|
IsaacHub
🤔
|
Ilya Danilov
🐛
|
Brian Gordon
🐛
|
Andrey Pavlov
🐛 🤔
|
JackWilliam277
🤔
|
SumNeuron
🐛
|
kennyeni
🐛
|
Alexander Vasin
🤔
|
Sirio Marchi
🐛
|
KYY
🐛
|
Gábor Udvari
💬
|
Dima Tisnek
🐛
|
Chris Suszynski
🐛
|
Dolan
🤔
|
Rob Richardson
💬
|
Pierre Vigier
🤔
|
Nebula83
💻
|
Andrea Sonny
🚇 ⚠️ 💻
|
Corbin Crutchley
🐛 💻
|
Adrien Cransac
💻 🐛
|
Soumya Tripathy
🐛
|
Andrew Ensley
🤔
|
longgt
🤔
|
Martin McFly
🐛
Copyright (c) 2013 Nicolas CARLO and Fabien BERNARD under the MIT license.
Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that help us catch visual regressions for the rendering libs.