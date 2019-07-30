@gitbook/unstated
Simple state library for react application. It is based on
unstated by James Kyle.
$ yarn add @gitbook/unstated
import { Container, useUnstated } from '@gitbook/unstated';
class Counter extends Container<{
count: number
}> {
state = {
count: 0
};
increment() {
this.setState({ count: this.state.count + 1 });
}
decrement() {
this.setState({ count: this.state.count - 1 });
}
}
function Counter() {
const counter = useUnstated(Counter);
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => counter.decrement()}>-</button>
<span>{counter.state.count}</span>
<button onClick={() => counter.increment()}>+</button>
</div>
);
}
render(
<Provider>
<Counter />
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
useUnstated
import { useUnstated } from '@gitbook/unstated';
useUnstated(
C: ContainerConstructor,
shouldUpdate?: (C: Container) => any
): Container
Hook to access a container and update the compontent each time the state is updated.
The
shouldUpdate function can be used to prevent update of your component for certain updates of state. The result of the function will be shallowly compare to previous result.
useContainer
import { useContainer } from '@gitbook/unstated';
useContainer(
C: ContainerConstructor
): Container
Similar to
useUnstated but the component is not updated when the state is updated. You can use this hook to access actions to modify the container.
This module is based on
unstated. It started as a fork to add support for hooks.