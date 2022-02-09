GitLab API NodeJS library with full support of all the Gitlab API services.
# Install from npm
npm install @gitbeaker/node # NodeJS default, index.es.js for esm
npm install @gitbeaker/browser # UMD default
npm -g install @gitbeaker/cli # CLI
NodeJS
// ES6
import { Gitlab } from '@gitbeaker/node'; // All Resources
import { Projects } from '@gitbeaker/node'; // Just the Project Resource
//...etc
// ES5
const { Gitlab } = require('@gitbeaker/node');
Browser
// ES6
import { Gitlab } from '@gitbeaker/browser'; // All Resources
import { Projects } from '@gitbeaker/browser'; // Just the Project Resource
//...etc
// ES5
const { Gitlab } = require('@gitbeaker/browser');
OR through the script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@gitbeaker/browser/dist/index.es.js" />
<script>
const { Gitlab } = gitbeaker;
</script>
CLI
The CLI export functions in a similar manner, following the pattern:
gitbeaker [service name] [method name] --config_args pos_arg1 pos_arg2 --opts_arg1
Where:
service name is any of the supported API names
method name is any of the supported commands on that API service (See source for exceptions, but generally all, show, remove, update)
--config_args is any of general configuration arguments such as your personal token. These are outlined in the table above or by looking at the cli help menu
pos_arg1 pos_arg2..etc is any of the arguments you would normally supply to the function. The names of the args should match the names in the method headers. These positional arguments can also be written as flag arguments,
--pos_arg1 --pos_arg2..etc BUT must be written in the correct order.
--opts_arg1...etc is any of the optional arguments that you would normally supply to the function. Their names should match what the GitLab API docs request.
There is one small exception with the instantiating arguments, however, which must be supplied using a
gb or
gl prefix. ie.
# To get all the projects
gitbeaker projects all --gb-token="personaltoken"
# To get a project with id = 2
gitbeaker projects show --gl-token="personaltoken" 2
To reduce the annoyance of having to pass those configuration properties each time, it is also possible to pass the token and host information through environment variables in the form of
GITLAB_[option name] or
GITBEAKER_[option name] ie:
GITLAB_HOST=http://example.com
GITLAB_TOKEN=personaltoken
GITBEAKER_CAMELIZE=true
This could be set globally or using a .env file in the project folder.
Instantiation
Instantiate the library using a basic token created in your Gitlab Profile
const api = new Gitlab({
token: 'personaltoken',
});
Available instantiating options:
|Name
|Optional
|Default
|Description
host
|Yes
https://gitlab.com
|Gitlab Instance Host URL
token
|No*
|N/A
|Personal Token. Required (one of the three tokens are required)
oauthToken
|No*
|N/A
|OAuth Token. Required (one of the three tokens are required)
jobToken
|No*
|N/A
|CI Job Token. Required (one of the three tokens are required)
rejectUnauthorized
|Yes
true
|Http Certificate setting, Only applies to non-browser releases and HTTPS hosts urls
sudo
|Yes
false
|Sudo query parameter
version
|Yes
4
|API Version ID
camelize
|Yes
false
|Camelizes all response body keys
requesterFn
|Yes
|@gitbeaker/node & @gitbeaker/cli : Got-based, @gitbeaker/browser: Ky-based. The @gitbeaker/core package does not have a default and thus must be set explicitly
|Request Library Wrapper
requestTimeout
|Yes
300000
|Request Library Timeout in ms
profileToken
|Yes
|N/A
|Requests Profiles Token
profileMode
|Yes
execution
|Requests Profiles Token
*One of these options must be supplied.
All the exposed types are exported though the
Types export.
import { Types } from '@gitbeaker/node';
Although there are the official docs for the API, there are some extra goodies offered by this package! The next large project will be putting together proper documentation for these goodies [#39]! Stay tuned!!
The API's that are currently supported are:
// General
ApplicationSettings
BroadcastMessages
Events
FeatureFlags
GeoNodes
GitignoreTemplates
GitLabCIYMLTemplates
Keys
License
LicenseTemplates
Lint
Namespaces
NotificationSettings
Markdown
PagesDomains
Search
SidekiqMetrics
Snippets
SystemHooks
Version
Wikis
// Groups
Groups
GroupAccessRequests
GroupBadges
GroupCustomAttributes
GroupIssueBoards
GroupMembers
GroupMilestones
GroupRunners
GroupVariables
GroupLabels
GroupDeployTokens
Epics
EpicIssues
EpicNotes
EpicDiscussions
// Users
Users
UserCustomAttributes
UserEmails
UserImpersonationTokens
UserSSHKeys
UserGPGKeys
// Projects
Branches
Commits
CommitDiscussions
ContainerRegistry
Deployments
DeployKeys
Environments
FreezePeriods
Issues
IssuesStatistics
IssueNotes
IssueNoteAwardEmojis
IssueDiscussions
IssueAwardEmojis
Jobs
Labels
MergeRequests
MergeRequestApprovals
MergeRequestAwardEmojis
MergeRequestDiscussions
MergeRequestNotes
Packages
PackageRegistry
Pipelines
PipelineSchedules
PipelineScheduleVariables
Projects
ProjectAccessRequests
ProjectBadges
ProjectCustomAttributes
ProjectImportExport
ProjectIssueBoards
ProjectHooks
ProjectMembers
ProjectMilestones
ProjectSnippets
ProjectSnippetNotes
ProjectSnippetDiscussions
ProjectSnippetAwardEmojis
ProtectedBranches
ProtectedTags
ProjectVariables
ProjectDeployTokens
PushRules
Releases
ReleaseLinks
Repositories
RepositoryFiles
RepositorySubmodules
Runners
Services
Tags
Todos
Triggers
VulnerabilityFindings
// Everything
Gitlab
Once you have your library instantiated, you can utilize many of the API's functionality:
Using the await/async method
import { Gitlab } from '@gitbeaker/node';
const api = new Gitlab({
host: 'http://example.com',
token: 'personaltoken',
});
// Listing users
let users = await api.Users.all();
// Or using Promise-Then notation
api.Projects.all().then((projects) => {
console.log(projects);
});
A general rule about all the function parameters:
ie.
import { Gitlab } from '@gitbeaker/node';
const api = new Gitlab({
host: 'http://example.com',
token: 'personaltoken',
});
api.Projects.create({
//options defined in the Gitlab API documentation
});
Available pagination options:
|Name
|Keyset
|Offset
|Type
|Default
|Description
pagination
|X
|X
|'offset' or 'keyset'
|'offset'
|Defines which pagination type should be used
perPage
|X
|X
|Number
|20
|Amount of results per request
maxPages
|X
|X
|Number
|N/A
|Maximum amount of requests that should be made
page
|X
|Number
|N/A
|Specific page to be retrieved
showExpanded
|X
|Boolean
|false
|Returns with the pagination information in addition to the data
For any .all() function on a resource, it will return all the items from Gitlab. This can be troublesome if there are many items, as the request itself can take a while to be fulfilled. As such, a maxPages option can be passed to limit the scope of the all function.
import { Gitlab } from 'gitlab';
const api = new Gitlab({
host: 'http://example.com',
token: 'personaltoken',
});
let projects = await api.Projects.all({ maxPages: 2 });
You can also use this in conjunction with the perPage argument which would override the default of 30 per page set by Gitlab:
import { Gitlab } from 'gitlab';
const api = new Gitlab({
host: 'http://example.com',
token: 'personaltoken',
});
let projects = await api.Projects.all({ maxPages: 2, perPage: 40 });
Additionally, if you would like to get back the pagination information, to know how many total pages there are for example, pass the option
showExpanded. If there are multiple results the pagination property will be included as shown below:
...
const { data, paginationInfo } = await api.Projects.all({
perPage:40,
maxPages:2,
showExpanded: true
});
...
This will result in a response in this format:
data: [
...
],
paginationInfo: {
next: 4,
current: 2,
previous: 1,
perPage: 3,
}
Note: Supplying any pagination restrictions is call intensive. Some resources will require many requests which can put a significant load on the Gitlab Server. The general best practice would be setting the page request option to only return the first page if all results are not required.
Similarly, support for Keyset pagination can be toggled on by passing a pagination parameter as a query option
const { data } = await api.Projects.all({
pagination: 'keyset',
});
Note that for keyset pagination,
page, and
showExpanded are not supported.
For private gitlab instances, administrators can impersonate users through the API. To do so, you have to set the 'Sudo' header on the services you want to impersonate the user for.
For example, if you want to disable notifications for a specific user:
import { NotificationSettings } from 'gitlab';
const service = new NotificationSettings({
host: 'http://example.com',
token: 'personaltoken'
sudo: 8 // Can be the user ID or a username
});
await service.edit({
level: NotificationSettings.LEVELS.DISABLED
})
There is another constructor parameter that allows the user to specify their custom request library
as long as it has a similar API to ky. To specify the library, simply set the
requester property when
instatiating a service:
An example can be seen in the KyRequester.ts file
import { Gitlab } from 'gitlab';
import YourCustomRequester from 'custom-requester';
const api = new Gitlab({
host: 'http://example.com',
token: 'personaltoken',
requester: YourCustomRequester,
});
If your Gitlab server is running via HTTPS, the proper way to pass in your certificates is via a
NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment key, like this:
"scripts": {
"start": "NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=./secrets/3ShapeCA.pem node bot.js"
},
NOTE: Using
process.env.NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED = '0'will not work with the
gitlablibrary. The
rejectUnauthorizedkey is the only way to allow insecure certificates to be bypassed.
For responses such as file data that may be returned from the API, the data is exposed as a buffer. For example, when trying to write a file, this can be done like:
let bufferedData = await api.Jobs.downloadLatestArtifactFile(project.id, 'test', 'job_test');
fs.writeFileSync('test.zip', bufferedData);
Depending on the library used, the full information about the request error can be a bit obfuscated. Ideally, the entire information is returned from Ky (browser) or Got (nodejs) however for simplicity, a description property is added to the error object that has the error message attached. Simply look for e.description to have a better idea of what the error actually is.
Testing is a work-in-progress right now but here is the start.
Unit Tests
Run:
yarn test:unit
Integration Tests
docker-compose -f scripts/docker-compose.yml up
export PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN=$(docker exec -it gitlab bash -lc 'printf "%q" "${PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN}"')
export GITLAB_URL=$(docker exec -it gitlab bash -lc 'printf "%q" "${GITLAB_URL}"')
yarn test:integration:node
You can also define them in front of the yarn script
PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN='abcdefg' GITLAB_URL='http://localhost:8080' yarn test
Note it may take about 3 minutes to get the variables while Gitlab is starting up in the container
This started as a fork from node-gitlab-legacy but I ended up rewriting much of the code. Here are the original work's contributors.
