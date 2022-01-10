|logo| Girder |build-status| |docs-status| |license-badge| |codecov-badge|

Data Management Platform

Girder is a free and open source web-based data management platform developed by Kitware <https://kitware.com> as part of the Resonant <http://resonant.kitware.com> data and analytics ecosystem.

|kitware-logo|

Documentation of the Girder platform can be found at https://girder.readthedocs.io.

For questions, comments, or to get in touch with the maintainers, head to our Discourse forum <https://discourse.girder.org> _.

We'd love for you to contribute to Girder <CONTRIBUTING.rst> _.

