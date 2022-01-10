openbase logo
@girder/eslint-config

by girder
3.1.3 (see all)

A data management platform for the web, developed by Kitware

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

379

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Data Management Platform

Data Management Platform

Girder is a free and open source web-based data management platform developed by Kitware <https://kitware.com> as part of the Resonant <http://resonant.kitware.com> data and analytics ecosystem.

|kitware-logo|

Documentation of the Girder platform can be found at https://girder.readthedocs.io.

For questions, comments, or to get in touch with the maintainers, head to our Discourse forum <https://discourse.girder.org>_.

We'd love for you to contribute to Girder <CONTRIBUTING.rst>_.

