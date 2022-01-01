Pothos is a plugin based GraphQL schema builder for typescript.
It makes building graphql schemas in typescript easy, fast and enjoyable. The core of Pothos adds 0
overhead at runtime, and has
graphql as its only dependency.
Pothos is the most type-safe way to build GraphQL schemas in typescript, and by leveraging type inference and typescript's powerful type system Pothos requires very few manual type definitions and no code generation.
Pothos has a unique and powerful plugin system that makes every plugin feel like its features are built into the core library. Plugins can extend almost any part of the API by adding new options or methods that can take full advantage of the Pothos type system.
import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server';
import SchemaBuilder from '@pothos/core';
const builder = new SchemaBuilder({});
builder.queryType({
fields: (t) => ({
hello: t.string({
args: {
name: t.arg.string(),
},
resolve: (parent, { name }) => `hello, ${name || 'World'}`,
}),
}),
});
new ApolloServer({
schema: builder.toSchema({}),
}).listen(3000);
Add global, type level, or field level authorization checks to your schema
A plugin for defining and limiting complexity of queries
Integrate with existing schema graphql directives in a type-safe way.
A plugin for easily including error types in your GraphQL schema and hooking up error types to resolvers.
Quickly define data-loaders for your types and fields to avoid n+1 queries.
Add mock resolvers for easier testing
A plugin for more efficient integration with prisma that can help solve n+1 issues and more efficienty resolve queries
Easy to use builder methods for defining relay style nodes and connections, and helpful utilities for cursor based pagination.
Define simple object types without resolvers or manual type definitions.
Make any part of your graph subscribable to get live updates as your data changes.
Build multiple subsets of your graph to easily share code between internal and external APIs.
Validating your inputs and arguments