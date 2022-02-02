openbase logo
@ginkgo-bioworks/react-json-schema-form-builder

by ginkgobioworks
2.8.0 (see all)

Visual editor for forms based on json schema, built in React JS

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

891

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

React JSON Schema Form Editor

demo

demo

This repository contains code for a React JS Component called the FormBuilder that allows the user to visually configure a JSON Schema encoded form by dragging, dropping, and editing card elements. An example use case for this tool could be for building an app that allows users to create and distribute their own surveys. The React JSON Schema Form Builder provides components to allow users to dynamically build such survey forms. The Form Builder is also customizable, and can incorporate novel form elements (like a special email address or file upload input), specified by the developer building the survey creation app.

This component is wrapped around a demo app that demonstrates how the tool can be used in conjunction with a code editor and Mozilla's React JSON schema form viewer to build a form and maintain a live, code representation of it in real time.

The Form Builder is available as an NPM package here.

View the Form Builder in action here

More extensive documentation is available here

Quickstart

npm i --save @ginkgo-bioworks/react-json-schema-form-builder

Import the tool as a react component in your Node project:

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
 
import {FormBuilder} from '@ginkgo-bioworks/react-json-schema-form-builder';
 
class Example extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      schema: '',
      uischema: ''
    };
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <FormBuilder
        schema={this.state.schema}
        uischema={this.state.uischema}
        onChange={(newSchema: string, newUiSchema: string) => {
          this.setState({
            schema: newSchema,
            uischema: newUiSchema
          })
        }}
      />
    );
  }
}

For more usage examples, see the Usage documentation page

Contributing

See the Contributing page for information about improving the Form Builder.

License

Copyright 2020 Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Licensed Apache 2.0.

