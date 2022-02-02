React Native Share, a simple tool for share message and file to other apps.
If you use this library on your commercial/personal projects, you can help us by funding the work on specific issues that you choose by using IssueHunt.io!
This gives you the power to prioritize our work and support the project contributors. Moreover it'll guarantee the project will be updated and maintained in the long run.
If you are using
react-native >= 0.60 you just need to do a simple:
yarn add react-native-share
Or if are using npm:
npm i react-native-share --save
After that, we need to install the dependencies to use the project on iOS(you can skip this part, if you are using this on Android).
Now run a simple:
npx pod-install or
cd ios && pod install. After that, you should be able to use the library on both Platforms, iOS and Android.
Then simply import:
import Share from 'react-native-share';
Share.open(options)
.then((res) => {
console.log(res);
})
.catch((err) => {
err && console.log(err);
});
Which you do something similar to this:
If you are using a older version of
react-native or
react-native-share, having any problem or want to know how use
Share.open and other functions, please refer to our new docs and help us improve that. 🚀