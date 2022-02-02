openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

180

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-share react-native-share npm version semantic-release

React Native Share, a simple tool for share message and file to other apps.

Sponsors

If you use this library on your commercial/personal projects, you can help us by funding the work on specific issues that you choose by using IssueHunt.io!

This gives you the power to prioritize our work and support the project contributors. Moreover it'll guarantee the project will be updated and maintained in the long run.

issuehunt-image

Getting started

If you are using react-native >= 0.60 you just need to do a simple:

yarn add react-native-share

Or if are using npm:

npm i react-native-share --save

After that, we need to install the dependencies to use the project on iOS(you can skip this part, if you are using this on Android).

Now run a simple: npx pod-install or cd ios && pod install. After that, you should be able to use the library on both Platforms, iOS and Android.

Then simply import:

import Share from 'react-native-share';

Share.open(options)
  .then((res) => {
    console.log(res);
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    err && console.log(err);
  });

Which you do something similar to this:

example-ios

Documentation

If you are using a older version of react-native or react-native-share, having any problem or want to know how use Share.open and other functions, please refer to our new docs and help us improve that. 🚀

