A name generator for Node that generates random, url-friendly names. This comes in handy if you need to generate unique subdomains (like Heroku does), or unique names for anything else. It can check against a reserved word list to prevent malicious subdomains, and generate names of a rugged nature.

Please Note: Generated names are not always guaranteed to be unique. To reduce the chances of collision, you can increase the length of the trailing number (see here for collision stats). Always be sure to check your database before assuming a generated value is unique.

Getting Started

$ npm install namor --save

const namor = require ( "namor" ) const name = namor.generate() const name = namor.generate({ words : 3 , saltLength : 0 }) const name = namor.generate({ subset : "manly" })

See it in action here or experience manly mode.

Collision Stats

The following stats give you the total number of permutations based on the word count (without a salt), and can help you make a decision on how long to make your salt. This data is based on the number of words we currently have in our dictionary files.

1-word combinations: 1,319

2-word combinations: 3,016,553

3-word combinations: 1,720,200,230

4-word combinations: 2,268,944,103,370

Subset: Manly

1-word combinations: 282

2-word combinations: 110,826

3-word combinations: 9,487,044

4-word combinations: 2,675,346,408

API

Generates a new name, in all its glory.

options words default: 2 The number of words to include in the generated name. Must be a positive integer no higher than 4, or 0 to only generate a salt. separator default: "-" The character to use between words when generating a name. saltLength default: 5 The number of characters in the trailing salt. Must be a positive integer or 0 to exclude a trailing number. saltType default: "mixed" The type of characters to use for the trailing salt. Can be number , string , or mixed . subset Whether to use a subset dictionary rather than the default. Be aware this limits the number of dictionary words, creating a higher chance of collision. Only valid value at the moment is "manly" .



Checks whether a string is valid for use as a subdomain, including length (max of 63 characters) and checking against a list of reserved subdomains to prevent shady stuff.

name - The name to check.

options reserved default: false Whether to check the name against the reserved word list, which is a predefined set of subdomains that should remain private.



Allows access to the raw dictionary data. You probably won't ever use this, but it's there if you need it.

License

MIT © Jason Maurer