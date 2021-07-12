discovery-swarm for webrtc
This module provides a "similar" API to discovery-swarm but for WebRTC connections.
It has a few differences to discovery-swarm:
join and
leave only accepts Buffers.
leave and
close accepts a callback argument or returns a Promise.
$ npm install @geut/discovery-swarm-webrtc
You can run your own signal server by running:
$ discovery-swarm-webrtc --port=4000
const crypto = require('crypto')
const swarm = require('@geut/discovery-swarm-webrtc')
const sw = swarm({
bootstrap: ['ws://localhost:4000']
})
const topic = crypto.createHash('sha256')
.update('my-discovery-swarm-topic')
.digest()
sw.join(topic)
sw.on('connection', peer => {
// connected
})
const sw = swarm(opts)
Creates a new Swarm.
opts include:
{
id: crypto.randomBytes(32), // peer-id for user
bootstrap: [string], // urls to your websocket endpoints
stream: (info) => stream, // stream to replicate across peers
simplePeer: {}, // options for the simplePeer instances,
maxPeers: 5, // max connections by peer
timeout: 15 * 1000, // defines the time to wait to establish a connection
}
sw.join(Buffer)
Join a specific channel. We use behind it
simple-signal +
simple-peer.
const promise = sw.leave(Buffer)
Leave from specific channel. Destroy all the connections and leave the channel.
const promise = sw.close([callback])
Close the entire swarm. Destroy all the connections and disconnect from the signal.
const arrayOfPeers = sw.getPeers([channel])
Returns the list of connected peers for a specific channel.
Channel is
optional, if you don't pass it you get the entire list of peers.
sw.connect(channel: Buffer, peerId: Buffer) -> Promise<SimplePeer>
Connect directly to a specific peer.
sw.on('handshaking', function(connection, info) { ... })
Emitted when you've connected to a peer and are now initializing the connection's session. Info is an object that contains information about the connection.
info include:
{
id: Buffer // the remote peer's peer-id.
channel: Buffer // the channel this connection was initiated on.
initiator: Boolean // whether we initiated the connection or someone else did
}
sw.on('connection', function(connection, info) { ... })
Emitted when you have fully connected to another peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.
sw.on('connection-closed', function(connection, info) { ... })
Emitted when you've disconnected from a peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.
sw.on('leave', function(channel) { ... })
Emitted when you left a channel.
sw.on('close', function() { ... })
Emitted when the swarm was closed.
sw.on('candidates-updated', function(channel, candidates) { ... })
Emitted when the candidates peer for a specific channel was updated.
candidates is an array of Buffer id.
