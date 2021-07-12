openbase logo
@geut/discovery-swarm-webrtc

by geut
4.3.1 (see all)

discovery-swarm for WebRTC

Readme

discovery-swarm-webrtc

Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

discovery-swarm for webrtc

force-graph

This module provides a "similar" API to discovery-swarm but for WebRTC connections.

It has a few differences to discovery-swarm:

  • It needs a signaling server. We give you one.
  • It uses mmst to minimize the connections. Check the example.
  • join and leave only accepts Buffers.
  • leave and close accepts a callback argument or returns a Promise.

Install

$ npm install @geut/discovery-swarm-webrtc

Usage

Server

You can run your own signal server by running:

$ discovery-swarm-webrtc --port=4000

Public Servers

  • wss://geut-webrtc-signal-v3.glitch.me
  • wss://geut-webrtc-signal-v3.herokuapp.com

Deploy to Heroku

Deploy

Client

const crypto = require('crypto')
const swarm = require('@geut/discovery-swarm-webrtc')

const sw = swarm({
  bootstrap: ['ws://localhost:4000']
})

const topic = crypto.createHash('sha256')
  .update('my-discovery-swarm-topic')
  .digest()

sw.join(topic)

sw.on('connection', peer => {
  // connected
})

API

const sw = swarm(opts)

Creates a new Swarm.

opts include:

{
  id: crypto.randomBytes(32), // peer-id for user
  bootstrap: [string], // urls to your websocket endpoints
  stream: (info) => stream, // stream to replicate across peers
  simplePeer: {}, // options for the simplePeer instances,
  maxPeers: 5, // max connections by peer
  timeout: 15 * 1000, // defines the time to wait to establish a connection
}

sw.join(Buffer)

Join a specific channel. We use behind it simple-signal + simple-peer.

const promise = sw.leave(Buffer)

Leave from specific channel. Destroy all the connections and leave the channel.

const promise = sw.close([callback])

Close the entire swarm. Destroy all the connections and disconnect from the signal.

const arrayOfPeers = sw.getPeers([channel])

Returns the list of connected peers for a specific channel.

Channel is optional, if you don't pass it you get the entire list of peers.

sw.connect(channel: Buffer, peerId: Buffer) -> Promise<SimplePeer>

Connect directly to a specific peer.

Events

sw.on('handshaking', function(connection, info) { ... })

Emitted when you've connected to a peer and are now initializing the connection's session. Info is an object that contains information about the connection.

info include:

{
  id: Buffer // the remote peer's peer-id.
  channel: Buffer // the channel this connection was initiated on.
  initiator: Boolean // whether we initiated the connection or someone else did
}

sw.on('connection', function(connection, info) { ... })

Emitted when you have fully connected to another peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

sw.on('connection-closed', function(connection, info) { ... })

Emitted when you've disconnected from a peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

sw.on('leave', function(channel) { ... })

Emitted when you left a channel.

sw.on('close', function() { ... })

Emitted when the swarm was closed.

sw.on('candidates-updated', function(channel, candidates) { ... })

Emitted when the candidates peer for a specific channel was updated. candidates is an array of Buffer id.

Issues

🐛 If you found an issue we encourage you to report it on github. Please specify your OS and the actions to reproduce it.

Contributing

👥 Ideas and contributions to the project are welcome. You must follow this guideline.

DXOS

License

MIT © A GEUT project

