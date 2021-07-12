discovery-swarm for webrtc

This module provides a "similar" API to discovery-swarm but for WebRTC connections.

It has a few differences to discovery-swarm:

It needs a signaling server. We give you one.

It uses mmst to minimize the connections. Check the example.

join and leave only accepts Buffers.

and only accepts Buffers. leave and close accepts a callback argument or returns a Promise.

Install

$ npm install /discovery-swarm-webrtc

Usage

Server

You can run your own signal server by running:

$ discovery-swarm-webrtc --port=4000

Public Servers

wss://geut-webrtc-signal-v3.glitch.me

wss://geut-webrtc-signal-v3.herokuapp.com

Client

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) const swarm = require ( '@geut/discovery-swarm-webrtc' ) const sw = swarm({ bootstrap : [ 'ws://localhost:4000' ] }) const topic = crypto.createHash( 'sha256' ) .update( 'my-discovery-swarm-topic' ) .digest() sw.join(topic) sw.on( 'connection' , peer => { })

API

const sw = swarm(opts)

Creates a new Swarm.

opts include:

{ id : crypto.randomBytes( 32 ), bootstrap : [string], stream : ( info ) => stream, simplePeer : {}, maxPeers : 5 , timeout : 15 * 1000 , }

Join a specific channel. We use behind it simple-signal + simple-peer .

const promise = sw.leave(Buffer)

Leave from specific channel. Destroy all the connections and leave the channel.

const promise = sw.close([callback])

Close the entire swarm. Destroy all the connections and disconnect from the signal.

const arrayOfPeers = sw.getPeers([channel])

Returns the list of connected peers for a specific channel.

Channel is optional , if you don't pass it you get the entire list of peers.

Connect directly to a specific peer.

Events

Emitted when you've connected to a peer and are now initializing the connection's session. Info is an object that contains information about the connection.

info include:

{ id : Buffer channel : Buffer initiator : Boolean }

Emitted when you have fully connected to another peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

Emitted when you've disconnected from a peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

Emitted when you left a channel.

Emitted when the swarm was closed.

Emitted when the candidates peer for a specific channel was updated. candidates is an array of Buffer id.

Issues

🐛 If you found an issue we encourage you to report it on github. Please specify your OS and the actions to reproduce it.

Contributing

👥 Ideas and contributions to the project are welcome. You must follow this guideline.

License

MIT © A GEUT project