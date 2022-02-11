openbase logo
@getgauge/gauge-cli

by getgauge
1.0.1 (see all)

Light weight cross-platform test automation

Readme

Gauge Logo

Actions Status

Ask at StackOverflow Contributor Covenant

Welcome to Gauge

Gauge is a light weight cross-platform test automation tool. It provides the ability to author test cases in the business language.

Get Started

Read more about Why Gauge can be used, its terminologies and get started...

Find out more

User Docs Setup Guide Examples Contributing Brand Style Guide
i1
Learn more about using Gauge		i2
Getting started with Gauge		i3
Some Gauge Examples		i4
How can you contribute to Gauge?		i5
Gauge brand colours, logos, images etc.

Questions or need help?

Troubleshooting

Context specific Troubleshooting guide is available in relevant pages of the Gauge Documentation.

Talk to us

Please see below for the best place to ask a query:

Other projects

Also maintained by Gauge

  • Taiko Headless web browser automation.

Add Gauge Badge to your project!

Copy the text below and add it to the README.md of your project using Gauge, and show your support. It looks like this:

Gauge Badge

[![Gauge Badge](https://gauge.org/Gauge_Badge.svg)](https://gauge.org)

License

Gauge is released under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.

Copyright 2018 ThoughtWorks, Inc.

