Gauge is a light weight cross-platform test automation tool. It provides the ability to author test cases in the business language.
Read more about Why Gauge can be used, its terminologies and get started...
|User Docs
|Setup Guide
|Examples
|Contributing
|Brand Style Guide
Learn more about using Gauge
Getting started with Gauge
Some Gauge Examples
How can you contribute to Gauge?
Gauge brand colours, logos, images etc.
Context specific Troubleshooting guide is available in relevant pages of the Gauge Documentation.
Please see below for the best place to ask a query:
Gauge is released under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.
Copyright 2018 ThoughtWorks, Inc.