Keep multiple browsers & devices in sync when building websites.
Follow @Browsersync on twitter for news & updates.
Please visit browsersync.io for a full run-down of features
Browsersync works by injecting an asynchronous script tag (
<script async>...</script>) right after the
<body> tag
during initial request. In order for this to work properly the
<body> tag must be present. Alternatively you
can provide a custom rule for the snippet using snippetOptions
Providing you haven't accessed any internal properties, everything will just work as there are no breaking changes to the public API. Internally however, we now use an immutable data structure for storing/retrieving options. So whereas before you could access urls like this...
browserSync({server: true}, function(err, bs) {
console.log(bs.options.urls.local);
});
... you now access them in the following way:
browserSync({server: true}, function(err, bs) {
console.log(bs.options.getIn(["urls", "local"]));
});
If you've found Browser-sync useful and would like to contribute to its continued development & support, please feel free to send a donation of any size - it would be greatly appreciated!
Originally supported by JH - they provided financial support as well as access to a professional designer to help with Branding.
Apache 2 Copyright (c) 2021 Shane Osbourne