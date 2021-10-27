Keep multiple browsers & devices in sync when building websites.

Requirements

Browsersync works by injecting an asynchronous script tag ( <script async>...</script> ) right after the <body> tag during initial request. In order for this to work properly the <body> tag must be present. Alternatively you can provide a custom rule for the snippet using snippetOptions

Upgrading from 1.x to 2.x ?

Providing you haven't accessed any internal properties, everything will just work as there are no breaking changes to the public API. Internally however, we now use an immutable data structure for storing/retrieving options. So whereas before you could access urls like this...

browserSync({ server : true }, function ( err, bs ) { console .log(bs.options.urls.local); });

... you now access them in the following way:

browserSync({ server : true }, function ( err, bs ) { console .log(bs.options.getIn([ "urls" , "local" ])); });

Install and trouble shooting

Integrations / recipes

Apache 2 Copyright (c) 2021 Shane Osbourne