Power Assert in JavaScript. Provides descriptive assertion messages through standard assert interface. No API is the best API.

DESCRIPTION

What is power-assert ?

power-assert provides descriptive assertion messages for your tests, like this.

1 ) Array AssertionError: assert(ary.indexOf(zero) === two) | | | | | | | | | 2 | -1 0 false [1,2,3] [number] two => 2 [number] ary.indexOf(zero) => -1

API

power-assert enhances these assert functions by espower. Produces descriptive message when assertion is failed.

power-assert is fully compatible with assert. So functions below are also available though they are not enhanced (does not produce descriptive message).

Since version 1.5.0, power-assert supports "strict mode" as well.

power-assert provides an API for customization.

assert.customize(options)

No API is the best API

Though power-assert is fully compatible with standard assert interface, all you need to remember is just an assert(any_expression) function in most cases.

The core value of power-assert is absolute simplicity and stability. Especially, power-assert sticks to the simplest form of testing, assert(any_expression) .

assert ( types [ index ].name === bob.name) | || | | | | | || | | | "bob" | || | | Person{ name :"bob",age: 5 } | || | false | | 11 "alice" | Person{ name :"alice",age: 3 } ["string", 98.6 , true , false , null ,undefined,# Array #,# Object #, NaN , Infinity ,/^ not /,#Person#] +++ [string] types [ index ].name @@ -1 , 3 + 1 , 5 @@ -bob +alice

INSTALL

npm install --save-dev power-assert <one of instrumentors>

or

bower install npm install

see list of instrumentors

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG

EXAMPLE

See HOW TO USE section for more details.

Note: There is an online demo site available.

Target test code (using Mocha in this example)

; const assert = require ( 'assert' ); describe( 'Array' , function ( ) { let ary; beforeEach( () => { ary = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; }); describe( '#indexOf()' , () => { it( 'should return index when the value is present' , () => { const zero = 0 , two = 2 ; assert(ary.indexOf(zero) === two); }); it( 'should return -1 when the value is not present' , () => { const minusOne = -1 , two = 2 ; assert.ok(ary.indexOf(two) === minusOne, 'THIS IS AN ASSERTION MESSAGE' ); }); }); }); describe( 'various types' , () => { let types; class Person { constructor (name, age) { this .name = name; this .age = age; } } beforeEach( () => { types = [ 'string' , 98.6 , true , false , null , undefined , [ 'nested' , 'array' ], { object : true }, NaN , Infinity , /^not/, new Person( 'alice' , 3 ) ]; }); it( 'demo' , () => { const index = types.length -1 , bob = new Person( 'bob' , 5 ); assert(types[index].name === bob.name); }); });

Be sure to transform test code

To use power-assert, you need to transform your test code for power-assert output.

Code transform is done by instrumentors below:

If you are using Node.js only, the easiest way is to use intelli-espower-loader. Steps are as follows.

Setup

npm install --save-dev mocha power-assert intelli-espower-loader

Run

Put tests into test directory then run. You will see the power-assert output appears.

$ $(npm bin)/mocha -- require intelli-espower-loader path/to/test/mocha_node.js Array 1 ) should return index when the value is present 2 ) should return -1 when the value is not present various types 3 ) demo 0 passing ( 43 ms) 3 failing 1 ) Array AssertionError: assert(ary.indexOf(zero) === two) | | | | | | | | | 2 | -1 0 false [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] [number] two => 2 [number] ary.indexOf(zero) => -1 + expected - actual - false + true at Context.it (test/example2.js: 13 : 13 ) 2 ) Array AssertionError: THIS IS AN ASSERTION MESSAGE assert.ok(ary.indexOf(two) === minusOne, 'THIS IS AN ASSERTION MESSAGE' ) | | | | | | | | | -1 | 1 2 false [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] [number] minusOne => -1 [number] ary.indexOf(two) => 1 + expected - actual - false + true at Context.it (test/example2.js: 17 : 20 ) 3 ) various types demo: AssertionError: assert(types[index].name === bob.name) | || | | | | | || | | | "bob" | || | | Person{name: "bob" ,age: 5 } | || | false | | 11 "alice" | Person{name: "alice" ,age: 3 } [ "string" , 98.6 , true , false , null ,undefined, --- [string] bob.name +++ [string] types[index].name @@ -1 , 3 + 1 , 5 @@ -bob +alice + expected - actual - false + true at Context.it (test/example2.js: 43 : 9 )

SEED PROJECTS

Some seed projects are available to help you start with power-assert.

HOW TO USE

There are some ways to use power-assert. (If you want to see running examples, see SEED PROJECTS)

power-assert + Babel + babel-preset-power-assert : The only way to enable power-assert if you are using Babel6+. power-assert + espower-loader or intelli-espower-loader : Simple and recommended (but only works under Node). power-assert + espower-coffee or espower-typescript : Use power-assert with AltJS. Recommended but only works under Node. power-assert + browserify + espowerify : if you are using browserify but not with Babel. power-assert + webpack + webpack-espower-loader : if you are using webpack but not with Babel. power-assert + espower-cli or grunt-espower or gulp-espower : Generate instrumented code so works anywhere.

using babel-preset-power-assert or babel-plugin-espower

If you are writing your code with Babel, you can instrument Power Assert feature with Babel and babel-preset-power-assert (or babel-plugin-espower).

see babel-plugin-espower README and babel-preset-power-assert README

using espower-loader or intelli-espower-loader

If you are writing Node.js app/module, you can instrument Power Assert feature without code generation by using espower-loader .

see espower-loader README.

FYI: You may be interested in intelli-espower-loader to go one step further. With intelli-espower-loader, you don't need to create loader file (like enable-power-assert.js ). Just define test directory in package.json wow!

using espower-typescript

If you are writing Node.js app/module in TypeScript, you can instrument Power Assert feature without code generation by using espower-typescript .

see espower-typescript README.

using espower-coffee

If you are writing Node.js app/module in CoffeeScript, you can instrument Power Assert feature without code generation by using espower-coffee .

see espower-coffee README.

using espowerify

If you are using browserify but not with Babel, you can instrument Power Assert feature via espowerify .

see espowerify README.

using webpack-espower-loader

If you are using webpack but not with Babel, you can instrument Power Assert feature via webpack-espower-loader .

see webpack-espower-loader README.

using espower-cli

If you don't want to use grunt, gulp, browserify, and so on, you can use power-assert via bower, with generated code by espower-cli

see espower-cli README.

using gulp-espower

On the browser side and you are not using browserify but bower and gulp, you can use power-assert via bower, with generated code by gulp-espower

see gulp-espower README.

using grunt-espower

On the browser side and you are not using browserify but bower and Grunt, you can use power-assert via bower, with generated code by grunt-espower

see grunt-espower README.

CUSTOMIZATION API

power-assert provides an API for customization.

var assert = assert.customize(options)

Through this API, you can customize power-assert by changing some options.

var assert = require ( 'power-assert' ).customize({ output : { maxDepth : 2 } });

options

options has two top-level keys. assertion and output .

customization options for empower module. See empower API documentation for details. Note that some default values are different from empower 's ( modifyMessageOnRethrow: true and saveContextOnRethrow: true ).

customization options for power-assert-formatter module. See power-assert-formatter API documentation for details.

default values

customizable properties and their default values are as follows.

var assert = require ( 'power-assert' ).customize({ assertion : { destructive : false , modifyMessageOnRethrow : true , saveContextOnRethrow : true , patterns : [ 'assert(value, [message])' , 'assert.ok(value, [message])' , 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' ] }, output : { lineDiffThreshold : 5 , maxDepth : 1 , anonymous : 'Object' , circular : '#@Circular#' , lineSeparator : '

' , ambiguousEastAsianCharWidth : 2 , widthOf : ( Function to calculate width of string. Please see power-assert-formatter 's documentation) stringify: (Function to stringify any target value. Please see power-assert-formatter' s documentation) diff : ( Function to create diff string between two strings. Please see power-assert-formatter 's documentation) writerClass: (Constructor Function for output writer class. Please see power-assert-formatter' s documentation) renderers : [ './built-in/file' , './built-in/assertion' , './built-in/diagram' , './built-in/binary-expression' ] } });

INTERNAL DESIGN

power-assert family provides 1 main module, 4 core modules and many more instrumentors.

Main (facade) module is,

module description power-assert Standard assert function on top of empower and power-assert-formatter

core modules are,

module description empower Power Assert feature enhancer for assert function/object. power-assert-formatter Power Assert output formatter. espower Power Assert feature instrumentor core based on the ECMAScript AST defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API). espower-source Power Assert instrumentor from source to source, with source-map. (Thin wrapper of espower ).

and instrumentors are,

module description espower-loader Node module loader to apply espower on the fly. intelli-espower-loader configure espower-loader with ease. babel-preset-power-assert Babel preset to instrument power-assert feature into target files. babel-plugin-espower Babel plugin to instrument power-assert feature into target files. espowerify Browserify transform to apply espower to target files. webpack-espower-loader Power Assert instrumentor module for webpack. espower-cli Command line tool for power-assert. grunt-espower Grunt task to apply espower to target files. gulp-espower Gulp plugin to apply espower to target files. karma-espower-preprocessor karma-preprocessor for power-assert. espower-coffee power-assert instrumentor for CoffeeScript. espower-typescript power-assert instrumentor for TypeScript. espower-traceur power-assert instrumentor for ES6 using Traceur Compiler. espower-babel [DEPRECATED] power-assert instrumentor for ES6 using Babel.

power-assert provides standard assert compatible function with Power Assert feature. (Best fit with Mocha. If you use assert-like objects provided by various testing frameworks such as QUnit or nodeunit. Please use empower and power-assert-formatter modules directly).

Internally, power-assert uses empower module to enhance power assert feature into the standard assert module, to run with the power assert feature added code by espower module, and prettify output using power-assert-formatter.

See power-assert-demo project for power-assert Demo running with mocha.

SUPPORTED FRAMEWORKS

FRAMEWORKS KNOWN TO WORK

Jest with Babel

Karma with Mocha

testem with Mocha

QUnit

nodeunit

buster-assertions

Lab

Nightmare

Protractor

eater

OUR SUPPORT POLICY

For the Transpiler side, we support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.

For the Runtime side, we support Node under maintenance and "modern enough" browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge etc.

Any other environments are not supported officially (means that we do not test against them on CI service). power-assert is known to work with old browsers, and trying to keep them working though.

Licensed under the MIT license.

MORE OUTPUT EXAMPLES

Target test code (using QUnit in this example)

var q = require ( 'qunitjs' ); ( function ( ) { var empower = require ( 'empower' ), formatter = require ( 'power-assert-formatter' ), qunitTap = require ( "qunit-tap" ); empower(q.assert, formatter(), { destructive : true }); qunitTap(q, require ( 'util' ).puts, { showSourceOnFailure : false }); q.config.autorun = false ; })(); q.test( 'spike' , function ( assert ) { assert.ok( true ); var hoge = 'foo' ; var fuga = 'bar' ; assert.ok(hoge === fuga, 'comment' ); var piyo = 3 ; assert.ok(fuga === piyo); var longString = 'very very loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message' ; var anotherLongString = 'yet another loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message' ; assert.ok(longString === anotherLongString); assert.ok( 4 === piyo); assert.ok( 4 !== 4 ); var falsyStr = '' ; assert.ok(falsyStr); var falsyNum = 0 ; assert.ok(falsyNum); var ary1 = [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]; var ary2 = [ 'aaa' , 'bbb' , 'ccc' ]; assert.ok(ary1.length === ary2.length); assert.deepEqual(ary1, ary2); var actual = 16 ; assert.ok( 5 < actual && actual < 13 ); actual = 4 ; assert.ok( 5 < actual && actual < 13 ); actual = 10 ; assert.ok(actual < 5 || 13 < actual); var propName = 'bar' , foo = { bar : { baz : false } }; assert.ok(foo.bar.baz); assert.ok(foo[ 'bar' ].baz); assert.ok(foo[propName][ 'baz' ]); var truth = true ; assert.ok(!truth); var func = function ( ) { return false ; }; assert.ok(func()); var obj = { age : function ( ) { return 0 ; } }; assert.ok(obj.age()); var isFalsy = function ( arg ) { return !(arg); }; var positiveInt = 50 ; assert.ok(isFalsy(positiveInt)); var sum = function ( ) { var result = 0 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < arguments .length; i += 1 ) { result += arguments [i]; } return result; }; var one = 1 , two = 2 , three = 3 , seven = 7 , ten = 10 ; assert.ok(sum(one, two, three) === seven); assert.ok(sum(sum(one, two), three) === sum(sum(two, three), seven)); assert.ok((three * (seven * ten)) === three); var math = { calc : { sum : function ( ) { var result = 0 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < arguments .length; i += 1 ) { result += arguments [i]; } return result; } } }; assert.ok(math.calc.sum(one, two, three) === seven); }); q.load();

espower code above then running under Node.js

module: undefined test : spike ok 1 - okay not ok 2 - comment # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:17 assert.ok(hoge === fuga, 'comment' ) | | | | | "bar" | false "foo" --- [string] fuga +++ [string] hoge @@ -1,3 +1,3 @@ -bar +foo , test : spike not ok 3 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:20 assert.ok(fuga === piyo) | | | | | 3 | false "bar" [number] piyo => 3 [string] fuga => "bar" , test : spike not ok 4 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:24 assert.ok(longString === anotherLongString) | | | | | "yet another loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message" | false "very very loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message" --- [string] anotherLongString +++ [string] longString @@ -1,15 +1,13 @@ -yet anoth +very v er +y loo , test : spike not ok 5 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:26 assert.ok(4 === piyo) | | | 3 false [number] piyo => 3 [number] 4 => 4 , test : spike not ok 6 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:28 assert.ok(4 !== 4) | false , test : spike not ok 7 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:31 assert.ok(falsyStr) | "" , test : spike not ok 8 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:34 assert.ok(falsyNum) | 0 , test : spike not ok 9 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:38 assert.ok(ary1.length === ary2.length) | | | | | | | | | 3 | | | [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ] | 2 false [ "foo" , "bar" ] [number] ary2.length => 3 [number] ary1.length => 2 , test : spike not ok 10 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:39 assert.deepEqual(ary1, ary2) | | | [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ] [ "foo" , "bar" ] , expected: [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ], got: [ "foo" , "bar" ], test : spike not ok 11 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:42 assert.ok(5 < actual && actual < 13) | | | | | | | | 16 false | 16 false true , test : spike not ok 12 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:45 assert.ok(5 < actual && actual < 13) | | | | 4 false false , test : spike not ok 13 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:48 assert.ok(actual < 5 || 13 < actual) | | | | | | | | | 10 | | false false 10 false , test : spike not ok 14 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:58 assert.ok(foo.bar.baz) | | | | | false | Object{baz: false } Object{bar: , test : spike not ok 15 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:59 assert.ok(foo[ 'bar' ].baz) | | | | | false | Object{baz: false } Object{bar: , test : spike not ok 16 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:60 assert.ok(foo[propName][ 'baz' ]) | || | | | "bar" false | Object{baz: false } Object{bar: , test : spike not ok 17 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:64 assert.ok(!truth) || | true false , test : spike not ok 18 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:68 assert.ok(func()) | false , test : spike not ok 19 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:76 assert.ok(obj.age()) | | | 0 Object{age: , test : spike not ok 20 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:83 assert.ok(isFalsy(positiveInt)) | | false 50 , test : spike not ok 21 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:94 assert.ok(sum(one, two, three) === seven) | | | | | | | | | | | 7 6 1 2 3 false [number] seven => 7 [number] sum(one, two, three) => 6 , test : spike not ok 22 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:95 assert.ok(sum(sum(one, two), three) === sum(sum(two, three), seven)) | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | 12 5 2 3 7 6 3 1 2 3 false [number] sum(sum(two, three), seven) => 12 [number] sum(sum(one, two), three) => 6 , test : spike not ok 23 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:96 assert.ok(three * (seven * ten) === three) | | | | | | | | | | | | | 3 | | | | 10 false | | 7 70 3 210 [number] three => 3 [number] three * (seven * ten) => 210 , test : spike not ok 24 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:110 assert.ok(math.calc.sum(one, two, three) === seven) | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | 7 | | 6 1 2 3 false | Object{sum: Object{calc: [number] seven => 7 [number] math.calc.sum(one, two, three) => 6 , test : spike 1..24

Have fun!