JS-YAML - YAML 1.2 parser / writer for JavaScript

Online Demo

This is an implementation of YAML, a human-friendly data serialization language. Started as PyYAML port, it was completely rewritten from scratch. Now it's very fast, and supports 1.2 spec.

Installation

YAML module for node.js

npm install js-yaml

CLI executable

If you want to inspect your YAML files from CLI, install js-yaml globally:

npm install -g js-yaml

Usage

usage : js-yaml [-h] [-v] [-c] [-t] file Positional arguments: file File with YAML document(s) Optional arguments: - h , -- help Show this help message and exit . -v, -- version Show program 's version number and exit . -c, --compact Display errors in compact mode -t, --trace Show stack trace on error

API

Here we cover the most 'useful' methods. If you need advanced details (creating your own tags), see examples for more info.

const yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); try { const doc = yaml.load(fs.readFileSync( '/home/ixti/example.yml' , 'utf8' )); console .log(doc); } catch (e) { console .log(e); }

load (string [ , options ])

Parses string as single YAML document. Returns either a plain object, a string, a number, null or undefined , or throws YAMLException on error. By default, does not support regexps, functions and undefined.

options:

filename (default: null) - string to be used as a file path in error/warning messages.

(default: null) - string to be used as a file path in error/warning messages. onWarning (default: null) - function to call on warning messages. Loader will call this function with an instance of YAMLException for each warning.

(default: null) - function to call on warning messages. Loader will call this function with an instance of for each warning. schema (default: DEFAULT_SCHEMA ) - specifies a schema to use. FAILSAFE_SCHEMA - only strings, arrays and plain objects: http://www.yaml.org/spec/1.2/spec.html#id2802346 JSON_SCHEMA - all JSON-supported types: http://www.yaml.org/spec/1.2/spec.html#id2803231 CORE_SCHEMA - same as JSON_SCHEMA : http://www.yaml.org/spec/1.2/spec.html#id2804923 DEFAULT_SCHEMA - all supported YAML types.

(default: ) - specifies a schema to use. json (default: false) - compatibility with JSON.parse behaviour. If true, then duplicate keys in a mapping will override values rather than throwing an error.

NOTE: This function does not understand multi-document sources, it throws exception on those.

NOTE: JS-YAML does not support schema-specific tag resolution restrictions. So, the JSON schema is not as strictly defined in the YAML specification. It allows numbers in any notation, use Null and NULL as null , etc. The core schema also has no such restrictions. It allows binary notation for integers.

loadAll (string [, iterator][, options ])

Same as load() , but understands multi-document sources. Applies iterator to each document if specified, or returns array of documents.

const yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); yaml.loadAll(data, function ( doc ) { console .log(doc); });

dump (object [ , options ])

Serializes object as a YAML document. Uses DEFAULT_SCHEMA , so it will throw an exception if you try to dump regexps or functions. However, you can disable exceptions by setting the skipInvalid option to true .

options:

indent (default: 2) - indentation width to use (in spaces).

(default: 2) - indentation width to use (in spaces). noArrayIndent (default: false) - when true, will not add an indentation level to array elements

(default: false) - when true, will not add an indentation level to array elements skipInvalid (default: false) - do not throw on invalid types (like function in the safe schema) and skip pairs and single values with such types.

(default: false) - do not throw on invalid types (like function in the safe schema) and skip pairs and single values with such types. flowLevel (default: -1) - specifies level of nesting, when to switch from block to flow style for collections. -1 means block style everwhere

(default: -1) - specifies level of nesting, when to switch from block to flow style for collections. -1 means block style everwhere styles - "tag" => "style" map. Each tag may have own set of styles.

- "tag" => "style" map. Each tag may have own set of styles. schema (default: DEFAULT_SCHEMA ) specifies a schema to use.

(default: ) specifies a schema to use. sortKeys (default: false ) - if true , sort keys when dumping YAML. If a function, use the function to sort the keys.

(default: ) - if , sort keys when dumping YAML. If a function, use the function to sort the keys. lineWidth (default: 80 ) - set max line width. Set -1 for unlimited width.

(default: ) - set max line width. Set for unlimited width. noRefs (default: false ) - if true , don't convert duplicate objects into references

(default: ) - if , don't convert duplicate objects into references noCompatMode (default: false ) - if true don't try to be compatible with older yaml versions. Currently: don't quote "yes", "no" and so on, as required for YAML 1.1

(default: ) - if don't try to be compatible with older yaml versions. Currently: don't quote "yes", "no" and so on, as required for YAML 1.1 condenseFlow (default: false ) - if true flow sequences will be condensed, omitting the space between a, b . Eg. '[a,b]' , and omitting the space between key: value and quoting the key. Eg. '{"a":b}' Can be useful when using yaml for pretty URL query params as spaces are %-encoded.

(default: ) - if flow sequences will be condensed, omitting the space between . Eg. , and omitting the space between and quoting the key. Eg. Can be useful when using yaml for pretty URL query params as spaces are %-encoded. quotingType ( ' or " , default: ' ) - strings will be quoted using this quoting style. If you specify single quotes, double quotes will still be used for non-printable characters.

( or , default: ) - strings will be quoted using this quoting style. If you specify single quotes, double quotes will still be used for non-printable characters. forceQuotes (default: false ) - if true , all non-key strings will be quoted even if they normally don't need to.

(default: ) - if , all non-key strings will be quoted even if they normally don't need to. replacer - callback function (key, value) called recursively on each key/value in source object (see replacer docs for JSON.stringify ).

The following table show availlable styles (e.g. "canonical", "binary"...) available for each tag (.e.g. !!null, !!int ...). Yaml output is shown on the right side after => (default setting) or -> :

!!null "canonical" -> "~" "lowercase" => "null" "uppercase" -> "NULL" "camelcase" -> "Null" "empty" -> "" !!int "binary" -> "0b1", "0b101010", "0b1110001111010" "octal" -> "0o1", "0o52", "0o16172" "decimal" => "1", "42", "7290" "hexadecimal" -> "0x1", "0x2A", "0x1C7A" !!bool "lowercase" => "true", "false" "uppercase" -> "TRUE", "FALSE" "camelcase" -> "True", "False" !!float "lowercase" => ".nan", '.inf' "uppercase" -> ".NAN", '.INF' "camelcase" -> ".NaN", '.Inf'

Example:

dump(object, { 'styles' : { '!!null' : 'canonical' }, 'sortKeys' : true });

Supported YAML types

The list of standard YAML tags and corresponding JavaScript types. See also YAML tag discussion and YAML types repository.

!!null '' !!bool 'yes' !!int '3...' !!float '3.14...' !!binary '...base64...' !!timestamp 'YYYY-...' !!omap [ ... ] !!pairs [ ... ] !!set { ... } !!str '...' !!seq [ ... ] !!map { ... }

JavaScript-specific tags

See js-yaml-js-types for extra types.

Caveats

Note, that you use arrays or objects as key in JS-YAML. JS does not allow objects or arrays as keys, and stringifies (by calling toString() method) them at the moment of adding them.

? [ foo, bar ] : - baz ? { foo: bar } : - baz - baz

{ "foo,bar" : [ "baz" ], "[object Object]" : [ "baz" , "baz" ] }

Also, reading of properties on implicit block mapping keys is not supported yet. So, the following YAML document cannot be loaded.

&anchor foo: foo: bar *anchor: duplicate key baz: bat *anchor: duplicate key

js-yaml for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of js-yaml and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.