eleventy 🕚⚡️

A simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Written in JavaScript. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.

Works with HTML, Markdown, Liquid, Nunjucks, Handlebars, Mustache, EJS, Haml, Pug, and JavaScript Template Literals.

Installation

npm install @ 11ty / eleventy --save-dev

Read our Getting Started guide.

Tests

npm run test

Major Roadmapped Features

Plugins

See the official docs on plugins.