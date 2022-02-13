The compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.

Supporting Babel

Babel (pronounced "babble") is a community-driven project used by many companies and projects, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. If you'd like to help support the future of the project, please consider:

Giving developer time on the project. (Message us on Twitter or Slack for guidance!)

Giving funds by becoming a sponsor on Open Collective or GitHub (which goes to our Open Collective account)!

Our top sponsors are shown below! [Become a sponsor]

Intro

Babel is a tool that helps you write code in the latest version of JavaScript. When your supported environments don't support certain features natively, Babel will help you compile those features down to a supported version.

In

function greet ( input ) { return input ?? "Hello world" ; }

Out

function greet ( input ) { return input != null ? input : "Hello world" ; }

Try it out at our REPL.

FAQ

Who maintains Babel?

Mostly a handful of volunteers, funded by you! Please check out our team page!

Is there a Babel song?

I'm so glad you asked: Hallelujah —— In Praise of Babel by @angus-c, audio version by @swyx. Tweet us your recordings!

Looking for support?

For questions and support please join our Slack Community (you can sign up here for an invite), ask a question on Stack Overflow, or ping us on Twitter.

Where are the docs?

Check out our website: babeljs.io, and report issues/features at babel/website.

Want to report a bug or request a feature?

Please read through our CONTRIBUTING.md and fill out the issue template at babel/issues!

Want to contribute to Babel?

Check out:

Our #development Slack channel and say hi! (sign-up)

Issues with the good first issue and help wanted label. We suggest also looking at the closed ones to get a sense of the kinds of issues you can tackle.

Some resources:

Our CONTRIBUTING.md to get started with setting up the repo.

Our discussions/notes/roadmap: babel/notes

Our progress on TC39 proposals: babel/proposals

Our blog which contains release posts and explanations: /blog

Our videos page with talks about open source and Babel: /videos

Our podcast

How is the repo structured?

The Babel repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.

License

MIT