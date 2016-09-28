videojs-vast-vpaid plugin

This plugin allows videojs to monetise its videos. To do so, it implements the VAST and VPAID specifications from IAB.

Currently we support VAST and VPAID Flash and HTML5 preroll ads, we will add more VAST ad types as we need them.

Integration with video.js 4 and 5

To integrate the plugin with videoJs you need to:

1- Add all files from MailOnline/videojs-vast-vpaid/RELEASE/bin to some path in your server

2- If you don't have videoJs, add it's scripts and stylesheet to your page

< link href = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/4.12/video-js.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/4.12/video.js" > </ script >

or

< link href = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/5.4.6/video-js.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/5.4.6/video.js" > </ script >

3- After videoJs add the plugin script stylesheet

< link href = "/path/to/videojs.vast.vpaid.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

and the videojs version specific plugin

< script src = "/path/to/videojs_4.vast.vpaid.min.js" > </ script >

or

< script src = "/path/to/videojs_5.vast.vpaid.min.js" > </ script >

if you need to support older browsers that don't support ES5 add this to your page before the plugin script

< script src = "/path/to/es5-shim.js" > </ script >

if you need to support ie8 add this after the es5-shim.js script

< script src = "/path/to/ie8fix.js" > </ script >

4- Create you own ads plugin to pass an add media tag to the plugin

Below you have a simple ads-setup-plugin

videojs.plugin( 'ads-setup' , function ( opts ) { var player = this ; var adsCancelTimeout = 3000 ; var vastAd = player.vastClient({ adTagUrl : "http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?env=...." , playAdAlways : true , adCancelTimeout : adsCancelTimeout, adsEnabled : !!options.adsEnabled }); });

You can also configure the vast plugin using the data-setup attribute

< video id = "example_video_1" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload = "auto" width = "640" height = "264" poster = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.png" data-setup = '{ "plugins": { "vastClient": { "adTagUrl": "http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?env=....", "adCancelTimeout": 5000, "adsEnabled": true } } }' > < source src = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4" type = 'video/mp4' /> < source src = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.webm" type = 'video/webm' /> < source src = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.ogv" type = 'video/ogg' /> < p class = "vjs-no-js" > To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that < a href = "http://videojs.com/html5-video-support/" target = "_blank" > supports HTML5 video </ a > </ p > </ video >

Migration from videojs-vast-vpaid 0.1 to 1.0

if you will still use videojs version 4 you need to

download the new bin folder

replace, in your pages, videojs-vast-vpaid.js with videojs_4.vast.vpaid.js ( or videojs-vast-vpaid.min.js with videojs_4.vast.vpaid.min.js if you were using the minified version)

with ( or with if you were using the minified version) replace, in your pages, videojs-vast-vpaid.css with videojs.vast.vpaid.css ( or videojs-vast-vpaid.min.css with videojs.vast.vpaid.min.css if you were using the minified version)

if you want to update to videojs 5 just follow the instruction in the Integration with video.js 4 and 5 chapter

Options

adTagUrl

Use it to pass the ad media tag, it can be a string containing the Media tag url or a function that will return the Media tag whenever called; On initialization, the plugin will call the function and store the returned Media tag to request the VAST/VPAID ads

var vastAd = player.vastClient({ adTagUrl : "http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?env=...." , ... });

var vastAd = player.vastClient({ adTagUrl : getAdsUrl, ... }); function getAdsUrl ( ) { return "http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?env=...." ; }

url (deprecated)

This option is deprecated and you should use adTagUrl instead Use it to pass the ad media tag, it can be a string containing the Media tag url

var vastAd = player.vastClient({ url : "http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?env=...." , ... });

var vastAd = player.vastClient({ url : getAdsUrl, ... }); function getAdsUrl ( ) { return "http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?env=...." ; }

adTagXML

You can now do the VAST xml request on your own with our shinny new adTagXML option. All you need to do is to pass the request fn as the adTagXML option when you initialize the plugin. See below for an example

var vastAd = player.vastClient({ adTagXML : requestVASTXML, ... }); function requestVASTXML ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { callback( null , '<VAST version="3.0"><Ad><Inline>...</Inline></Ad></VAST>' ); }, 0 ); }

As you can see the requestVASTXML function above expects a node like error-first-callback that needs to be called whenever we are ready to serve the VAST XML. If you had any error executing the request, you need to pass it as the first argument of the callback and if there was no error pass null as the first argument and the VAST XML string as the second argument.

playAdAlways

Flag to indicate if we must play an ad whenever possible. If set to true the plugin will play an ad every time the user watches a new video or replays the actual video. Defaults to false

adCancelTimeout

Number of milliseconds for the ad to start before canceling it. Defaults to 3000ms

adsEnabled

Flag to enable/disable the ads. Defaults to true

autoResize

Flag to enable resize of the adUnit on window's resize and orientationchange events. This is useful for responsive players. Defaults to true

vpaidFlashLoaderPath

Path to the vpaidFlashloader swf file. Defaults to '/VPAIDFlash.swf'

preferredTech

Option to tell the plugin what type of mediaFile to open first. By default, the plugin will load the first supported mediaFile. This is a way to ensure HTML5 is loaded even if a .swf is the first option in the MediaFiles array. Defaults to undefined

Available Options:

flash which will attempt to load available application/x-shockwave-flash -or-

html5 which will attempt to load available application/javascript

You can also pass in the mimeType itself if you'd like to be more explicit.

verbosity

verbosity of console logging; Defaults to 0

0 - error

1 - error, warn

2 - error, warn, info

3 - error, warn, info, log

4 - error, warn, info, log, debug

Returned object

An invocation to player.vastClient({...}) returns and object that with some helper functions that allow you to dynamically enable or disable the vast plugin, or check if it is enabled.

var vastPlugin = player.vastClient({ adTagUrl : getAdsUrl, playAdAlways : true , adCancelTimeout : adsCancelTimeout, adsEnabled : !!options.adsEnabled }); player.on( 'reset' , function ( ) { if (!vastPlugin.isEnabled()) { vastPlugin.enable(); } else { vastAd.disable(); } });

This function returns true if the player is enabled and false otherwise.

Enables the VAST plugin

Disables the plugin

adUnit

If there is an ad playing (after the vast.adStart event) it will contain an obj like the one below:

player.vast.adUnit= { type : { string } <== The possible types are 'VAST' or 'VPAID' pauseAd: { function } <== Pauses the ad unit resumeAd: { function } <== Resumes the ad unit getSrc: { function } <== Returns the MediaFile instance used to play the ad }

Otherwise it will be null or undefined

The returned object described above it is also published as a player property so that you can use it anywhere as long as you have access to the player instance.

player.vastClient({ adTagUrl : getAdsUrl, playAdAlways : true , adCancelTimeout : adsCancelTimeout, adsEnabled : !!options.adsEnabled }); player.on( 'reset' , function ( ) { if (!player.vast.isEnabled()) { player.vast.enable(); } else { player.vast.disable(); } });

Plugin events

The plugin does trigger some events that can be used for tracking or debugging.

Fired when the user first plays a video or if the playAdAlways option is set to true every time the user replays the same video

Fired when the ad starts playing

Fired when the a vast ad gets skiped

Fired whenever there is an error with the ad. The error itself gets added to the event object in the property 'error'.

Fired whenever the ads are canceled due to an error or because the plugin is not enabled.

Fired whenever the video content starts playing

Fired when the video content ends.

Trigger the 'vast.reset' event whenever you want to reset the plugin. Beware that if an ad is playing it will be canceled.

Running the plugin

If you want to run the plugin you need to clone the repo into your local environment

git clone git @github .com:MailOnline/videojs-vast-vpaid.git

and install the dependencies

cd videojs-vast-vpaid npm install bower install

after installing the dependencies you are ready to go. If you want to see the available build tasks, run

$ gulp Welcome to MailOnlin e's new ____ ____.__ .___ __ ____ ____ __ ____ ____ .__ .___ \ \ / /|__| __| _/ ____ ____ |__| ______ \ \ / /_____ _______/ |_ \ \ / /______ _____ |__| __| _/ \ Y / | | / __ | _/ __ \ / _ \ | | / ___/ \ Y / \__ \ / ___/\ __\ \ Y / \____ \ \__ \ | | / __ | \ / | |/ /_/ | \ ___/ ( <_> ) | | \___ \ \ / / __ \_ \___ \ | | \ / | |_> > / __ \_| |/ /_/ | \___/ |__|\____ | \___ > \____/ /\__| |/____ > \___/ (____ //____ > |__| \___/ | __/ (____ /|__|\____ | \/ \/ \______| \/ \/ \/ |__| \/ \/ ###### Below, you have the list of all the available build tasks ######## ╔═════════════════════════╤════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗ ║ Name │ Description ║ ╟─────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ start │ Starts dev server and watch task ║ ╟─────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ deploy-demo │ Builds the demo and deploys it to github pages ║ ╟─────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ watch │ watches for changes on the plugin files and executes the appropriate tasks ║ ╟─────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ build │ This task builds the plugin ║ ╟─────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ build-demo │ Builds the demo ║ ╟─────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ ci-test │ Starts karma test and generates test code coverage, to be used by CI Server ║ ╟─────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ test │ Starts karma and test the player ║ ╚═════════════════════════╧════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝ NOTE: if a task is run with '

Which will show you a table with the main build tasks. If you want start the demo locally just run:

$ gulp start

and open the following link into your browser http://localhost:8086

License

videojs-vast-vpaid plugin is licensed under the MIT License, Version 2.0. View the license file

Copyright (c) 2015 MailOnline