@geoblink/design-system

by geoblink
30.0.9-beta.0 (see all)

Collection of Vue components and Design Tokens used across Geoblink

Popularity

Downloads/wk

597

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Design System

Readme

home: true heroImage: /assets/img/logo.svg heroText: Geoblink Design system tagline: A production-ready Open Source Design System for Vue.js applications actionText: Components → actionLink: ./docs/Elements.html features:

  • title: Highly composable details: Use our components standalone or mix them to composed complex layouts.
  • title: Battle-tested details: We intensively test all components in automated unit tests and use them in production.
  • title: Locale Agnostic details: We do not make assumptions on the languages and formats supported by your application. footer: MIT Licensed | Copyright © 2018-present Geoblink

