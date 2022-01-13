home: true
heroImage: /assets/img/logo.svg
heroText: Geoblink Design system
tagline: A production-ready Open Source Design System for Vue.js applications
actionText: Components →
actionLink: ./docs/Elements.html
features:
- title: Highly composable
details: Use our components standalone or mix them to composed complex layouts.
- title: Battle-tested
details: We intensively test all components in automated unit tests and use them in production.
- title: Locale Agnostic
details: We do not make assumptions on the languages and formats supported by your application.
footer: MIT Licensed | Copyright © 2018-present Geoblink