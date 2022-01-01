openbase logo
pab

@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter

by Alex Bainter
5.2.2 (see all)

A collection of generative music systems by Alex Bainter

Overview

Categories

Readme

@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter

A collection of generative music systems by Alex Bainter.

Installation

You can install this package with npm, along with Tone.js if you don't already have it installed:

npm install @generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter tone

Usage

The default export of this package is just an array containing all of the @generative-music/piece-* systems.

// choose the import style which matches your environment
import pieces from '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'; //ESM
const pieces = require('@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'); //CJS

const activate = pieces[12];

activate(activationOptions).then(([deactivate, schedule]) => {
  //...
});

A byId export is also available, which is an object containing all of the individual @generative-music/piece-* systems by their IDs:

// choose the import style which matches your environment
import { byId } from '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'; // an actual named export
const { byId } = require('@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'); // just an extra property on the exported 'pieces' array

const activate = byId.zed;

activate(activationOptions).then(([deactivate, schedule]) => {
  //...
});

You can find a system's ID by loooking at the id property of its *.gfm.manifest.json file. For example, the *.gfm.manifest.json file for "Zed" is packages/piece-zed/piece.gfm.manifest.json, where the id is specified as "zed".

For instructions and examples related to managing and controlling the systems, see the top-level README.

