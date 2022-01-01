A collection of generative music systems by Alex Bainter.

Installation

You can install this package with npm, along with Tone.js if you don't already have it installed:

npm install @generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter tone

Usage

The default export of this package is just an array containing all of the @generative-music/piece-* systems.

import pieces from '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter' ; const pieces = require ( '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter' ); const activate = pieces[ 12 ]; activate(activationOptions).then( ( [deactivate, schedule] ) => { });

A byId export is also available, which is an object containing all of the individual @generative-music/piece-* systems by their IDs:

import { byId } from '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter' ; const { byId } = require ( '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter' ); const activate = byId.zed; activate(activationOptions).then( ( [deactivate, schedule] ) => { });

You can find a system's ID by loooking at the id property of its *.gfm.manifest.json file. For example, the *.gfm.manifest.json file for "Zed" is packages/piece-zed/piece.gfm.manifest.json , where the id is specified as "zed" .

For instructions and examples related to managing and controlling the systems, see the top-level README.