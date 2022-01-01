A collection of generative music systems by Alex Bainter.
You can install this package with npm, along with Tone.js if you don't already have it installed:
npm install @generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter tone
The default export of this package is just an array containing all of the
@generative-music/piece-* systems.
// choose the import style which matches your environment
import pieces from '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'; //ESM
const pieces = require('@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'); //CJS
const activate = pieces[12];
activate(activationOptions).then(([deactivate, schedule]) => {
//...
});
byId export is also available, which is an object containing all of the individual
@generative-music/piece-* systems by their IDs:
// choose the import style which matches your environment
import { byId } from '@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'; // an actual named export
const { byId } = require('@generative-music/pieces-alex-bainter'); // just an extra property on the exported 'pieces' array
const activate = byId.zed;
activate(activationOptions).then(([deactivate, schedule]) => {
//...
});
You can find a system's ID by loooking at the
id property of its
*.gfm.manifest.json file. For example, the
*.gfm.manifest.json file for "Zed" is
packages/piece-zed/piece.gfm.manifest.json, where the
id is specified as
"zed".
For instructions and examples related to managing and controlling the systems, see the top-level README.