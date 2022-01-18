React Icons

The icon components for Geist UI.

Install

$ yarn add -ui/icons OR $ npm install -ui/icons

Usage

import React from 'react' import { Code } from '@geist-ui/icons' const App = () => { return <Code /> } export default App

Icons can be configured with color , size and any SVG props:

<Code color= "red" size={ 36 } /> <Code color= "blue" strokeWidth={ 2 } />

Other ways

You can include the whole icon pack:

import * as Icons from '@geist-ui/icons' const App = () => { return <Icons.Code /> }

You can include single icon:

import Code from '@geist-ui/icons/code' const App = () => { return <Code /> }

LICENSE

MIT