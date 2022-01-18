openbase logo
@geist-ui/react-icons

by geist-org
1.0.1

React components for Geist icons

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

React Icons

The icon components for Geist UI.

npm Version Build

Install

$ yarn add @geist-ui/icons
OR
$ npm install @geist-ui/icons

Usage

import React from 'react'
import { Code } from '@geist-ui/icons'

const App = () => {
  return <Code />
}

export default App

Icons can be configured with color, size and any SVG props:

<Code color="red" size={36} />
<Code color="blue" strokeWidth={2} />

Other ways

  1. You can include the whole icon pack:
import * as Icons from '@geist-ui/icons'

const App = () => {
  return <Icons.Code />
}
  1. You can include single icon:
import Code from '@geist-ui/icons/code'

const App = () => {
  return <Code />
}

LICENSE

MIT

