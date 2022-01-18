The icon components for Geist UI.
$ yarn add @geist-ui/icons
OR
$ npm install @geist-ui/icons
import React from 'react'
import { Code } from '@geist-ui/icons'
const App = () => {
return <Code />
}
export default App
Icons can be configured with
color,
size and any SVG props:
<Code color="red" size={36} />
<Code color="blue" strokeWidth={2} />
import * as Icons from '@geist-ui/icons'
const App = () => {
return <Icons.Code />
}
import Code from '@geist-ui/icons/code'
const App = () => {
return <Code />
}