Yamm

This is Yet another megamenu for Bootstrap 3 from Twitter.

Lightweight and pure CSS megamenu that uses the standard navbar markup and the fluid grid system classes from Bootstrap 3. Work for fixed and responsive layout and has the facility to include (almost) any Bootstrap elements.

Here you can find Yamm for Bootstrap 4

Install with npm

npm install @ geedmo / yamm3 --save

Install with bower

bower install yamm3 --save

Install via composer

{ "require" : { "geedmo/yamm3" : "dev-master" } }

Markup

Reuse navbar markup and add class .yamm at the top. Then add your markup into the .dropdown-menu Optionally use .yamm-content to wrap content with padding.

Example

<nav class = "navbar yamm navbar-default " role= "navigation" > ... <ul class = "nav navbar-nav" > < li class = "dropdown" > < a href = "#" class = "dropdown-toggle" data-toggle = "dropdown" > Dropdown </ a > < ul class = "dropdown-menu" > < li > < div class = "yamm-content" > < div class = "row" > ... </ li > </ ul > </ li > </ ul > ... </ nav >

Fullwidth

By default every mega-dropdown will take the content size so is possible to use add .yamm-fw to .dropdown to expand it fullwidth. Yamm works better with fullwidth menus.

Example

< nav class = "navbar yamm navbar-default " role = "navigation" > ... < ul class = "nav navbar-nav" > < li class = "dropdown yamm-fw" > ... </ li > </ ul > ... </ nav >

Javascript

If necessary, this code will prevent unexpected menu close when using some components (like accordion, forms, etc)

$( document ).on( 'click' , '.yamm .dropdown-menu' , function ( e ) { e.stopPropagation() })

AngularJS

Check it at hjzheng/angular-mega-menu

Bugs and feature requests

Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Compile

Run the following commands in the repository folder

npm install

gulp

To compile yamm with demo

gulp demo

License