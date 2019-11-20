This is Yet another megamenu for Bootstrap 3 from Twitter.
Lightweight and pure CSS megamenu that uses the standard navbar markup and the fluid grid system classes from Bootstrap 3. Work for fixed and responsive layout and has the facility to include (almost) any Bootstrap elements.
Here you can find Yamm for Bootstrap 4
npm install @geedmo/yamm3 --save
bower install yamm3 --save
{
"require": {
"geedmo/yamm3": "dev-master"
}
}
Reuse navbar markup and add class
.yamm at the top.
Then add your markup into the
.dropdown-menu
Optionally use
.yamm-content to wrap content with padding.
Example
<nav class="navbar yamm navbar-default " role="navigation">
...
<ul class="nav navbar-nav">
<li class="dropdown">
<a href="#" class="dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown">Dropdown</a>
<ul class="dropdown-menu">
<li>
<div class="yamm-content">
<div class="row">
...
</li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
...
</nav>
By default every mega-dropdown will take the content size so is possible to use add
.yamm-fw to
.dropdown to expand it fullwidth.
Yamm works better with fullwidth menus.
Example
<nav class="navbar yamm navbar-default " role="navigation">
...
<ul class="nav navbar-nav">
<li class="dropdown yamm-fw">
...
</li>
</ul>
...
</nav>
If necessary, this code will prevent unexpected menu close when using some components (like accordion, forms, etc)
$(document).on('click', '.yamm .dropdown-menu', function(e) {
e.stopPropagation()
})
Check it at hjzheng/angular-mega-menu
Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
Run the following commands in the repository folder
To compile yamm with demo