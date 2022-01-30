geckos.io Geckos.io offers real-time client/server communication over UDP using WebRTC and Node.js Geckos.io fits perfectly with your next HTML5 real-time multiplayer games or chat app.

📣 Version 2 Available!

Version 2 has huge performance improvements. I switched from wrtc to node-datachannel, which is much lighter and faster compared to wrtc.

Geckos.io is now shipped as ECMAScript modules and will only support Node.js ^14.15 and >=16 .

Install it

npm i @geckos.io/client @geckos.io/server

What is it made for?

It's designed specifically for your HTML5 real-time multiplayer games by lowering the average latency and preventing huge latency spikes. It allows you to communicate with your node.js server via UDP, which is much faster than TCP (used by WebSocket). Take a look at the comparison video between UDP and TCP. https://youtu.be/ZEEBsq3eQmg

Getting Started

First things first, install it via npm:

npm install @geckos.io/client @geckos.io/server

And now, read the Documentation.

Btw, make sure you also check out enable3d.io.

Changelog

New in version 1.7.1

You can now pass a more complex url to the client when you set port to null . This is useful if, for example, you use the geckos.io server behind a proxy.

const channel = geckos({ url : ` ${location.protocol} // ${location.hostname} ` , port : 9208 }) const channel = geckos({ url : 'http://1.2.3.4' , port : 3000 }) const channel = geckos({ url : 'https://geckos.example.com' , port : 9208 }) const channel = geckos({ url : 'https://api.example.com:3000/geckos' , port : null }) const channel = geckos({ url : 'https://api.example.com/geckos' , port : null })

New in version 1.7.0

Custom Port Range

Allows you to set a custom port range for the WebRTC connection.

const io = geckos({ portRange : { min : 10000 , max : 20000 } })

New in version 1.6.0

Connections Manager

You now have access to the connections manager.

const connection = io.connectionsManager.getConnection(channel.id) if (connection) { connection.channel.emit( 'chat message' , 'You have been kicked for cheating!' ) connection.channel.close() }

Raw messages from the io scope

Finally you can send rawMessages from the io scope.

server

io.raw.emit(rawMessage) io.raw.room( 'roomId' ).emit(rawMessage)

Authorization and Authentication

The client is now able to send a authorization header with the connection request. If the authorization fails, the server will respond with 401 (unauthorized).

Whatever you add to the option authorization (must be a string) will be sent as a Authorization request header. You could, for example, send Basic base64-encoded credentials, Bearer tokens or a simple string, as in the example below.

Read more about HTTP authentication here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Authorization.

client

const username = 'Yannick' const password = '12E45' const auth = ` ${username} ${password} ` const channel = geckos({ authorization: auth }) channel.onConnect( error => { if (error) { console .error( 'Status: ' , error.status) console .error( 'StatusText: ' , error.statusText) } console .log(channel.userData) })

server

const io: GeckosServer = geckos({ authorization: async (auth: string | undefined , request: http.IncomingMessage, response: http.OutgoingMessage)) => { const token = auth.split( ' ' ) const username = token[ 0 ] const password = token[ 1 ] response.setHeader( 'www-authenticate' , 'Bearer realm="example", error="invalid_token", error_description="The access token expired"' ) const user = await database.getByName(username) if (user.username === username && user.password === password) return { username: user.username, level: user.level, points: user.points } return true return false return 400 return 404 return 500 }, cors: { allowAuthorization: true } }) io.onConnection( ( channel: ServerChannel ) => { console .log(channel.userData) })

New in version 1.5.0

New autoManageBuffering option

By default the RTCDataChannel queues data if it can't be send directly. This is very bad for multiplayer games, since we do not want to render old state. In version 1.5.0, the option autoManageBuffering was added. It is set to true by default. If autoManageBuffering is on, Geckos.io will prefer to drop messages instead of adding them to the send queue. (Messages with the option { reliable: true }, will still be added to the queue)

The problem with the queue while gaming?

If you send 30Kbytes @60fps and the client only has a 10Mbit connection, he can never receive all messages. So it is necessary to drop some of them, which will be done automatically with autoManageBuffering.

Another good solution to this problem would be to decrease the send rate for that specific client. Use the new channel.onDrop(drop => {}) method to track dropped messages. If, for example, you notice that 20% of the messages for a specific client are dropped, decrease the send rate.

Usage

import geckos from '@geckos.io/client' const channel = geckos({ port : 3000 }) channel.onConnect( error => { if (error) { console .error(error.message) return } channel.on( 'chat message' , data => { console .log( `You got the message ${data} ` ) }) channel.emit( 'chat message' , 'a short message sent to the server' ) })

import geckos from '@geckos.io/server' const io = geckos() io.listen( 3000 ) io.onConnection( channel => { channel.onDisconnect( () => { console .log( ` ${channel.id} got disconnected` ) }) channel.on( 'chat message' , data => { console .log( `got ${data} from "chat message"` ) io.room(channel.roomId).emit( 'chat message' , data) }) })

Troubleshooting

Geckos does not run on http://localhost:PORT/ ? Try http://127.0.0.1:PORT/ instead.

Cheatsheet

Here a list of available methods.

Client

import geckos from '@geckos.io/client' const channel = geckos(options) const { id, maxMessageSize } = channel channel.onConnect( error => { if (error) console .error(error.message) channel.onDisconnect( () => {}) channel.on( 'chat message' , data => {}) channel.emit( 'chat message' , 'Hi!' ) channel.close() })

Server

import geckos from '@geckos.io/server' io = geckos(options) io.listen() io.onConnection( channel => { const { id, maxMessageSize } = channel channel.onDisconnect( reason => {}) channel.on( 'chat message' , data => {}) channel.join( 'someRoomId' ) channel.leave() channel.close() channel.onDrop( drop => {}) channel.forward(channel.roomId).emit( 'chat message' , 'Hello!' ) channel.on( 'chat message' , (data, senderId) => { if (senderId) { } else { } }) channel.emit( 'chat message' , 'Hello to myself!' ) channel.room.emit( 'chat message' , 'Hello everyone!' ) channel.broadcast.emit( 'chat message' , 'Hello friends!' ) io.emit( 'chat message' , 'Hello everyone!' ) io.room(roomId).emit( 'chat message' , 'Hello everyone!' ) })

Note: The following event names are reserved:

sendOverDataChannel

receiveFromDataChannel

disconnected

disconnect

connection

connect

error

dataChannelIsOpen

sendToRoom

sendToAll

forwardMessage

broadcastMessage

rawMessage

dropped

Raw Messages

You can send and receive USVString , ArrayBuffer and ArrayBufferView using rawMessages.

client

channel.raw.emit(rawMessage)

server

io.raw.emit(rawMessage) io.raw.room( 'roomId' ).emit(rawMessage) channel.raw.emit(rawMessage) channel.raw.room.emit(rawMessage) channel.raw.broadcast.emit(rawMessage) channel.onRaw( rawMessage => {})

Reliable Messages

All emit function can send reliable message if needed. This is NOT meant to be used as the default. Just use it to send important messages back and forth.

It works by simply transferring multiple messages after each other. The receiver will simply reject a message if it has already been processed.

channel.emit( 'end of game' , { points : 147 , time : 650 , achievements : [ 'crucial_hit' , 'golden_trophy' ] }, { reliable : true , interval : 150 , runs : 10 } )

Servers

Standalone

import geckos from '@geckos.io/server' const io = geckos() io.onConnection( channel => { ... }) io.listen( 3000 )

Node.js HTTP Server

import geckos from '@geckos.io/server' import http from 'http' const server = http.createServer() const io = geckos() io.addServer(server) io.onConnection( channel => { ... }) server.listen( 3000 )

Express

import geckos from '@geckos.io/server' import http from 'http' import express from 'express' const app = express() const server = http.createServer(app) const io = geckos() io.addServer(server) io.onConnection( channel => { ... }) server.listen( 3000 )

Deployment

You have to make sure you deploy it to a server which forwards all traffic on ports 9208/tcp (or another port you define) and 0-65535/upd to your application.

Port 9208/tcp (or another port you define) is used for the peer signaling. The peer connection itself will be on a random port between 0-65535/upd.

ICE Servers

Geckos.io provides a default list of ICE servers for testing. In production, you should probably use your own STUN and TURN servers.

import geckos, { iceServers } from '@geckos.io/server' const io = geckos({ iceServers : null , TESTING_LOCALLY ? [] : iceServers })

Watch a useful video about ICE Servers on YouTube.

TypeScript

Geckos.io is written in TypeScript. If you import geckos.io with the import statement, the types will be imported as well.

import geckos, { Data } from '@geckos.io/client' const channel = geckos({ url: 'YOUR_SERVER_URL' }) channel.onConnect( () => { channel.on( 'chat message' , ( data: Data ) => { }) }) import geckos, { Data } from '@geckos.io/server' const io = geckos() io.onConnection( channel => { channel.on( 'chat message' , ( data: Data ) => { }) })

Docker

See the docker example.

Examples

socket.io vs geckos.io vs peerjs

TODO: Note some differences here.

When to use socket.io, geckos.io or peerjs?

socket.io geckos.io peerjs Real-Time Multiplayer Game

(with authoritative server) ● Real-Time Multiplayer Game

(without authoritative server) ● Turn based Multiplayer Game

(with authoritative server) ● Turn based Multiplayer Game

(without authoritative server) ● ● Chat App ● ● Any other App with Real-Time communication ● ● ●

New Technologies

For now WebRTC in the best way to send fast (unordered and unreliable) messages between browser and server. But once a better technology will be widely available (for example quic), we will implement it as well.

Who is using geckos.io

DatTank.io - is a free multiplayer browser online tank game.

DinoBattle.one - is a free multiplayer browser online dino battle royale 2D.

Other cool Packages

Take a look at these other packages you might be interested in.

enable3d

Easily build 3D Game for Web, Mobile and PC (https://enable3d.io).

Phaser on Node.js

Run Phaser 3 Games on Node.js (@geckos.io/phaser-on-nodejs)

Snapshot Interpolation

Snapshot Interpolation for Multiplayer Games (@geckos.io/snapshot-interpolation)

Development

To help developing geckos.io, install this repository via npm install . Test it with npm test . Then start the development server with npm run dev .

License

The BSD 3-Clause License (BSD-3-Clause) 2021 - Yannick Deubel. Please have a look at the LICENSE for more details.